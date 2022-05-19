Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario houses for sale

This Charming Ontario Home Is Like Living In A Dollhouse & It Costs Under $900K (PHOTOS)

This is one photogenic house.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Victorian home for sale with blue exterior. Right: Room with fireplace and stairway.

Next Door Photos via Michelle Fournier | Royal LePage

This quaint home for sale in Ontario looks like it was built for dolls, but you can actually live in it. Located in Delta, the house is on the market for $874,900, and it comes with a serene property and a stunning design.

The house was built around 1892, and the old-world charm still shines through today. The gingerbread-like exterior has detailed trim and powder-blue walls that will definitely catch your eye.

Victorian home for sale with blue exterior.Victorian home for sale with blue exterior.Next Door Photos via Michelle Fournier | Royal LePage

The inside features five bedrooms and three bathrooms, meaning there's lots of space for a family to move into this spot. The historic appeal continues throughout the home, from the beautiful staircase to the intricate woodwork, stained glass windows, and majestic fireplace.

Room with fireplce and small table.Room with fireplce and small table.Next Door Photos via Michelle Fournier | Royal LePage

The new country-style kitchen has a rustic feel with some added character thanks to the patterned tile on the floor. The parlour has an additional fireplace and is a cozy spot to relax, while the dining room offers picturesque views of the surrounding yard.

Kitchen with an island and tile flooring.Kitchen with an island and tile flooring.Next Door Photos via Michelle Fournier | Royal LePage

The second floor boasts four bedrooms, including one with a balcony and fireplace while the master bedroom can be found on the third level. It comes with an ensuite as well as a family room.

Bedroom with a wooden wardrobe and trunk.Bedroom with a wooden wardrobe and trunk.Next Door Photos via Michelle Fournier | Royal LePage

Outside, you'll find a dreamy porch where you can enjoy a cup of coffee, as well as a detached garage built in the same quaint style as the home. The garage is complete with a loft that is currently a home gym.

Bathroom with a tub and wooden shelving.Bathroom with a tub and wooden shelving.Next Door Photos via Michelle Fournier | Royal LePage

This storybook home is brimming with historic charm, and if you're looking for a city escape, it could be up your alley.

Victorian home

Detatched garage surrounded by trees.Detatched garage surrounded by trees.Next Door Photos via Michelle Fournier | Royal LePage

Price: $874,900

Address: 1435 County Road 8 Rd., Delta, ON

Description: This home is like living in a dollhouse and comes with stunning historic features.

View here

