ontario houses for sale

This Dreamy Ontario Beach House Has White Sand Shores & Panoramic Lake Views For Under $1M

It's like being on vacation every day.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Patio overlooking beach and lake. Right: Bedroom with blue walls and furry carpet.

Patio overlooking beach and lake. Right: Bedroom with blue walls and furry carpet.

Brady Thrasher | RE/MAX

You can wake up on the beach year-round at this home for sale in Ontario, and you don't have to spend millions to live here either. Located in Kingsville, the lakefront home is listed at $899,900 and comes with million-dollar views.

The Wine Country abode has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and sits right on the edge of Lake Erie. The ranch-style layout has been completely remodelled and boasts a fresh, modern atmosphere.

Exterior of ranch-style home.Exterior of ranch-style home.Brady Thrasher | RE/MAX

The chef's kitchen has tons of counter space and is a dream for anyone who loves to cook. The patterned tile along the walls adds to the beachy feel of the place, as does the turquoise paint that's seen throughout the home.

Kitchen with patterned tile and wooden cupboards. Kitchen with patterned tile and wooden cupboards. Brady Thrasher | RE/MAX

The formal dining room and living room come with water views, so you can sit back and gaze over the sparkling blue lake from indoors. There are also two gas fireplaces for cool winter days.

Living area with a fireplace and lake views. Living area with a fireplace and lake views. Brady Thrasher | RE/MAX

You'd want to spend all your time in the yard, which has a seating area with panoramic views of the water and leads to a sandy beach.

Sandy beach and water. Sandy beach and water. Brady Thrasher | RE/MAX

The home also comes with a covered patio where you can enjoy drinks and listen to the sound of waves on the shore. Other notable features include an attached garage and finished driveway.

Sandy beach with house in the background.Sandy beach with house in the background.Brady Thrasher | RE/MAX

From a white sand beach to blue water and panoramic views, this home is like being on vacation every day.

Beach house

Covered patio with striped rug and seating area. Covered patio with striped rug and seating area. Brady Thrasher | RE/MAX

Price: $899,900

Address: 405 Pearse Rd., Kingsville, ON

Description: This beautiful beach house has sandy shores and endless lake views.

View here

