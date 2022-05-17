This Dreamy Ontario Beach House Has White Sand Shores & Panoramic Lake Views For Under $1M
It's like being on vacation every day.
You can wake up on the beach year-round at this home for sale in Ontario, and you don't have to spend millions to live here either. Located in Kingsville, the lakefront home is listed at $899,900 and comes with million-dollar views.
The Wine Country abode has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and sits right on the edge of Lake Erie. The ranch-style layout has been completely remodelled and boasts a fresh, modern atmosphere.
Exterior of ranch-style home.Brady Thrasher | RE/MAX
The chef's kitchen has tons of counter space and is a dream for anyone who loves to cook. The patterned tile along the walls adds to the beachy feel of the place, as does the turquoise paint that's seen throughout the home.
Kitchen with patterned tile and wooden cupboards. Brady Thrasher | RE/MAX
The formal dining room and living room come with water views, so you can sit back and gaze over the sparkling blue lake from indoors. There are also two gas fireplaces for cool winter days.
Living area with a fireplace and lake views. Brady Thrasher | RE/MAX
You'd want to spend all your time in the yard, which has a seating area with panoramic views of the water and leads to a sandy beach.
Sandy beach and water. Brady Thrasher | RE/MAX
The home also comes with a covered patio where you can enjoy drinks and listen to the sound of waves on the shore. Other notable features include an attached garage and finished driveway.
Sandy beach with house in the background.Brady Thrasher | RE/MAX
From a white sand beach to blue water and panoramic views, this home is like being on vacation every day.
Beach house
Covered patio with striped rug and seating area. Brady Thrasher | RE/MAX
Price: $899,900
Address: 405 Pearse Rd., Kingsville, ON
Description: This beautiful beach house has sandy shores and endless lake views.