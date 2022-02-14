Sections

This Private Island Home For Sale In Ontario Will Have You Living A Permanent Vacation

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Private Island Home For Sale In Ontario Will Have You Living A Permanent Vacation
Georgina Ratcliffe | Chestnut Park Real Estate

There is a house for sale on a private island in Ontario, where you can relax every day living your life like you're on a cottage vacation.

You can escape the hustle and bustle of city life with this charmingly rustic home on a 1.49-acre island property, that is a comparable price to houses in the city.

The property is in The Thousand Islands, less than two hours from Ottawa and three hours from Toronto. It is priced at $1,389,000.

This Private Island Home For Sale In Ontario Will Have You Living A Permanent Vacation Georgina Ratcliffe | Chestnut Park Real Estate

In the middle of the St. Lawrence river, the island is nestled between Indiana Island and Windward Island. It is equivalent to a 20-minute drive to downtown Gananoque where you can dine, shop and explore.

This Private Island Home For Sale In Ontario Will Have You Living A Permanent Vacation Georgina Ratcliffe | Chestnut Park Real Estate

The house has a rustic elegance, boasting pine floors and wooden beams, a floor-to-ceiling granite fireplace and a spacious screened-in porch that can be used as an extra room. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, roomy yet cozy.

This Private Island Home For Sale In Ontario Will Have You Living A Permanent Vacation Georgina Ratcliffe | Chestnut Park Real Estate

The outdoor space is the dream for every cottage getaway, and it could be your day-to-day living! In addition to the rocky and grassy landscape surrounded by water, there are two docks, one with a boat port, a campfire pit, multiple porch areas with room for seating, and space for a volleyball net.

This Private Island Home For Sale In Ontario Will Have You Living A Permanent Vacation Georgina Ratcliffe | Chestnut Park Real Estate

Bedrooms have individual access to outdoor porch areas, so you can get that extra privacy even from your family. The kitchen also has outdoor access and there are large windows throughout allowing lots of natural lighting.

This Private Island Home For Sale In Ontario Will Have You Living A Permanent Vacation Georgina Ratcliffe | Chestnut Park Real Estate

The house is being sold fully furnished, so no need to stress about needing to buy new furniture. You can spend every evening surrounded by nature enjoying magical sunsets.

1 Picnic Island

This Private Island Home For Sale In Ontario Will Have You Living A Permanent Vacation

Georgina Ratcliffe | Chestnut Park Real Estate

Price: $1,389,000

Address: 1 Picnic Island, Leeds & the Thousand Islands, ON

Description: You can live life like you're on a vacation, on an almost 2-acre private island home, that is entirely furnished.

View Here

