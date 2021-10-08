Trending Tags

A Massive Private Ontario Island For Sale Is Under $350K & Has Views For Days

Unless you're planning on sleeping in a tent, you will have to build your own home.

A Massive Private Ontario Island For Sale Is Under $350K & Has Views For Days
Vince Mirabelli | RE/MAX, Vince Mirabelli | RE/MAX

An Ontario island for sale is offering residents the chance to purchase their own private paradise at a surprisingly affordable price.

1 Big Virgin Island, located in Nipigon, Ontario, is a unique real estate opportunity for anyone looking to invest in something outside of the city.

The massive island is not only big enough to hold multiple properties, but it also offers panoramic views of the surrounding lake.

Vince Mirabelli | RE/MAX

The sprawling, untapped land offers 3,300 feet of water frontage.

Vince Mirabelli | RE/MAX

The remote island can only be accessed by boat, floatplane or helicopter, so unless you plan to swim over, you might want to invest in one of the three.

Vince Mirabelli | RE/MAX

Its lush untouched habitat could serve as the perfect getaway for campers or the building ground for future cabins.

Vince Mirabelli | RE/MAX

If you're outdoorsy then you'll appreciate its endless opportunities for adventure.

Vince Mirabelli | RE/MAX

While there is currently no house on the property, there is a cleared section in the middle that is ready for your dream home.

Vince Mirabelli | RE/MAX

Nipigon Island

Vince Mirabelli | RE/MAX

Price: $325,000

Address: 1 Big Virgin Island, Nipigon, ON,

Description: A giant private island located away from the bustle of the city.

View Here

