This Ontario Home Selling For $850K Has Stunning Lake Views & Your Own Mini Observatory
A stargazer's dream!
An Ontario home is offering its future owners a chance to enjoy panoramic views and take their star gazing to a whole new level.
The custom-built home, located in Fort Frances is nestled right onto Rainy Lake and gives major vacation vibes.
If you love getting lost in cottage core results on Pinterest, this might just be the spot for you.
The three-bedroom home offers a sleek, modern interior that lets you live in nature without sacrificing any comfort.
You also won't have to worry about switching on the lights during sunny days as this bright home has got plenty of windows.
It also has a dreamy spare room that faces the lake, which would make an ideal studio or home office.
Of course, if you'd rather spend your time looking at constellations you can do that as well in your own personal observatory.
Its backyard also includes its own beach, which is a major flex during the summer months.
Stunning Lakeside Home
Price: $850,000
Address: 79 Pair-A-Dice Rd., Fort Frances, ON
Description: A cottage core dream house that is perfect for stargazers.