This $430K Ontario Home Is Steps From A Lake & It's Like Living In A Boho Beach House
It's just 2 hours from Toronto.
If you've always dreamed of living by the water, then this Ontario home might be just what you're looking for. Located in Nanticoke, the 3-bedroom bungalow is right by the lake, and it's on the market for $429,900.
The home is nestled in a neighbourhood in Peacock Point, only a walk away from the shining waters of Lake Erie. The interior features Bohemian-inspired decor, and you'll feel like you're living in a Malibu beach house.
Exterior of the white bungalow. Chuck Hogeterp | RE/MAX
There are several modern aspects throughout the home, such as wood accents, industrial piping, and a sliding barn door. The open-concept space boasts a cozy fireplace, large windows, and a comfy sitting area.
Living room with a leather couch and basket chairs.Chuck Hogeterp | RE/MAX
The new kitchen has sleek cabinetry and shelves for storage. It also has a gas stove and range hood for your cooking needs. The beach vibes continue in the three large bedrooms, each of which features a vibrant orange accent wall.
Kitchen with brick-style walls and white cabinets. Chuck Hogeterp | RE/MAX
Outside, you'll discover an enclosed seating area lit with glowing string lights. The small patio and gravel yard are ideal spots to entertain guests or have a bonfire under the stars. There's a seating area to the side with a tall fence for extra privacy.
Yard at night with string lights and seating.Chuck Hogeterp | RE/MAX
The neighbourhood is quiet, so if you're looking for a peaceful city escape without a huge price tag, this boho bungalow might be worth checking out. The property has tons of unique qualities and decor that make it a cozy lakeside home.
Boho Bungalow
Sliding barn door and hanging chair.
Price: $429,900
Address: 2 Fagan St., Haldimand, Nanticoke, ON
Description: This bungalow is close to the lake and features modern decor without a huge price tag.