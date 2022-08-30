This $950K Limestone Home In Ontario Has 'Parisian' Vibes & Overlooks A Rushing River
It comes with a historic stone cottage.
You'll feel like you've stepped into the past at this historic limestone home for sale in Ontario. Located in a quaint village in Newburgh, this $949,900 property is brimming with charm.
Featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the 3-storey abode has been updated since it was first built over 100 years ago. When you first wander through the doors, you'll be greeted with high ceilings and exposed beams. The living area has "Parisian cafe" vibes and is complete with a cozy fireplace and long windows.
Exterior of the home. Jen Fitzpatrick | RE/MAX
At the back of the main floor, you'll discover a screened sunroom with scenic views of the treed lot. It's a dreamy spot to relax with a book or enjoy a cup of coffee.
Main room with a dining area and seating area. Jen Fitzpatrick | RE/MAX
There are two bedrooms upstairs as well as a bathroom with a soaker tub. One of the highlights of this floor is the balcony overlooking the flowing river below. The third floor features a loft with an additional bedroom and sitting area.
Bedroom with bed and two side tables.Jen Fitzpatrick | RE/MAX
You'll want to spend all your summer days outside, where you can gaze over the water and lounge beneath the shade of the trees. The property includes a stone cottage which also overlooks the river, and it's a good spot to host guests.
Balcony overlooking the river.Jen Fitzpatrick | RE/MAX
If you're looking for a city escape, this historic home with river views and tons of old-world charm is worth checking out.
Limestone house for sale
Stone cottage.
Price: $949,900
Address: 397 Main St., Newburgh, ON
Description: This historic home has a stone cottage and scenic river on the property.