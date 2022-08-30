Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario houses for sale

This $950K Limestone Home In Ontario Has 'Parisian' Vibes & Overlooks A Rushing River

It comes with a historic stone cottage.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Stone house overlooking a river and a bridge. Right: Living room with chairs and a fireplace.

Stone house overlooking a river and a bridge. Right: Living room with chairs and a fireplace.

Jen Fitzpatrick | RE/MAX

You'll feel like you've stepped into the past at this historic limestone home for sale in Ontario. Located in a quaint village in Newburgh, this $949,900 property is brimming with charm.

Featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the 3-storey abode has been updated since it was first built over 100 years ago. When you first wander through the doors, you'll be greeted with high ceilings and exposed beams. The living area has "Parisian cafe" vibes and is complete with a cozy fireplace and long windows.

Exterior of the home. Exterior of the home. Jen Fitzpatrick | RE/MAX

At the back of the main floor, you'll discover a screened sunroom with scenic views of the treed lot. It's a dreamy spot to relax with a book or enjoy a cup of coffee.

Main room with a dining area and seating area. Main room with a dining area and seating area. Jen Fitzpatrick | RE/MAX

There are two bedrooms upstairs as well as a bathroom with a soaker tub. One of the highlights of this floor is the balcony overlooking the flowing river below. The third floor features a loft with an additional bedroom and sitting area.

Bedroom with bed and two side tables.Bedroom with bed and two side tables.Jen Fitzpatrick | RE/MAX

You'll want to spend all your summer days outside, where you can gaze over the water and lounge beneath the shade of the trees. The property includes a stone cottage which also overlooks the river, and it's a good spot to host guests.

Balcony overlooking the river.Balcony overlooking the river.Jen Fitzpatrick | RE/MAX

If you're looking for a city escape, this historic home with river views and tons of old-world charm is worth checking out.

Limestone house for sale

Stone cottage.

Jen Fitzpatrick | RE/MAX

Price: $949,900

Address: 397 Main St., Newburgh, ON

Description: This historic home has a stone cottage and scenic river on the property.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...