This $975K Island Home In Ontario Looks Like A Castle & Has Giant Windows With Water Views

It has 16 rooms.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Two chairs by a window with water views. Right: Large home on the water.

Brady Thrasher & Debbie Nedin | RE/MAX

This massive home for sale in Ontario may look like a multi-million dollar estate, but it's actually on the market for just under $1 million. Located on Boblo Island, this 16-room home sits right on the water and is listed at $975,000.

The exterior has castle vibes, with stretching turrets and large windows overlooking the water. The interior is filled with natural light and modern decor. The two-level great room boasts a stone wall with a fireplace and lots of space for seating.

Exterior of the home.Exterior of the home.Brady Thrasher & Debbie Nedin | RE/MAX

You can enjoy sunset views as you relax in the living room or prepare a meal in the kitchen which features quartz countertops. There are four bedrooms in total, and the primary bedroom has a gas fireplace, five-piece ensuite, and walk-in closet.

The great room with a stone wall and fireplace. The great room with a stone wall and fireplace. Brady Thrasher & Debbie Nedin | RE/MAX

Downstairs, you'll discover a rec room, two other bedrooms, and a bathroom. The property comes with a detached garage that offers tons of storage space.

The primary bedroom with a fireplace in the wall.The primary bedroom with a fireplace in the wall.Brady Thrasher & Debbie Nedin | RE/MAX

The yard backs right onto the water, so you can feel like you're on vacation every day. There are several large trees surrounding the home for some seclusion and shade. As the property is on an island, you'll have to take a ferry ride from the town of Amherstburg in order to reach it.

Two chairs by a window with water views.Two chairs by a window with water views.Brady Thrasher & Debbie Nedin | RE/MAX

This giant home has endless rooms and water views for a price of just under $1 million, so if island living sounds like your cup of tea, this could be your dream property.

Island Home For Sale

View of the sunset.

Brady Thrasher & Debbie Nedin | RE/MAX

Price: $975,000

Address: 206 Crystal Bay Dr., Amherstburg, ON

Description: This island home has windows with water views and so many rooms.

View Here

