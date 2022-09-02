Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This $725K Ontario Home Has A Bell Tower Room & Secret Garden With A 'Tuscan Ruin' (PHOTOS)

It used to be a church.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Interior of converted church home. RIGHT: Garden with ruins and a seating area.

Cindy Zatorski | RE/MAX

This Ontario home for sale is a country dream come true, and it's filled with unique features. It once served as a church, but has since been transformed into a stunning living space, and it's on the market for $725,000.

Located in the historic hamlet of Warsaw, the four-bedroom abode is brimming with old-time charm. The towering ceilings and arched windows make the interior bright and airy, and the cozy wood stove will have you wanting to curl up with a good book.

Living area with a couch and wood stove. Living area with a couch and wood stove. Cindy Zatorski | RE/MAX

There's a spacious kitchen and cute dining area where you can prepare and enjoy meals. A curving staircase leads you upstairs where you'll find a unique catwalk that allows you to look down over the main floor.

Catwalk.Catwalk.Cindy Zatorski | RE/MAX

The upper level also boasts a bell tower with east and west facing windows and it can be used for an office or studio space. The home includes a one-bedroom apartment that has its own separate entrance. You can gaze over the surrounding landscape from the home's two balconies.

Bedroom with balcony and bathtub.Bedroom with balcony and bathtub.Cindy Zatorski | RE/MAX

One of the highlights of the home is the secluded yard. You can discover a "secret garden" which features a "Tuscan ruin" where you can host dreamy events and gatherings. You can relax beneath the vines and enjoy a bonfire on summer nights.

Ruins with vines and a seating area. Ruins with vines and a seating area. Cindy Zatorski | RE/MAX

The property is just 20 minutes from Peterborough and a short trip to the Warsaw Caves. If you're searching for a city escape, this heavenly converted church has tons of charm and a beautiful yard.

Converted Church

\u200bConverted church for sale.

Cindy Zatorski | RE/MAX

Price: $725,000

Address: 105 Ford St., Warsaw, ON

Description: This converted church is a gorgeous city escape and comes with a secret garden.

View Here

