This $725K Ontario Home Has A Bell Tower Room & Secret Garden With A 'Tuscan Ruin' (PHOTOS)
It used to be a church.
This Ontario home for sale is a country dream come true, and it's filled with unique features. It once served as a church, but has since been transformed into a stunning living space, and it's on the market for $725,000.
Located in the historic hamlet of Warsaw, the four-bedroom abode is brimming with old-time charm. The towering ceilings and arched windows make the interior bright and airy, and the cozy wood stove will have you wanting to curl up with a good book.
Living area with a couch and wood stove.
There's a spacious kitchen and cute dining area where you can prepare and enjoy meals. A curving staircase leads you upstairs where you'll find a unique catwalk that allows you to look down over the main floor.
Catwalk.
The upper level also boasts a bell tower with east and west facing windows and it can be used for an office or studio space. The home includes a one-bedroom apartment that has its own separate entrance. You can gaze over the surrounding landscape from the home's two balconies.
Bedroom with balcony and bathtub.
One of the highlights of the home is the secluded yard. You can discover a "secret garden" which features a "Tuscan ruin" where you can host dreamy events and gatherings. You can relax beneath the vines and enjoy a bonfire on summer nights.
Ruins with vines and a seating area.
The property is just 20 minutes from Peterborough and a short trip to the Warsaw Caves. If you're searching for a city escape, this heavenly converted church has tons of charm and a beautiful yard.
Converted Church
Converted church for sale.
Price: $725,000
Address: 105 Ford St., Warsaw, ON
Description: This converted church is a gorgeous city escape and comes with a secret garden.