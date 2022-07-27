This $630K Home Near Toronto Is Nestled In A Quaint Hamlet & Surrounded By Apple Trees
It used to be a church.
This unique home for sale in Ontario is like a little slice of heaven, and the best part is, it doesn't come with a million-dollar price tag. The two-bedroom abode is just an hour and a half from the GTA and costs $629,900.
Nestled in the quaint hamlet of Victoria Road, this home is actually a converted century church dating back to around 1875. While some features of the church still remain, such as the stained glass window, the interior has been completely transformed into a stunning living space.
Exterior of the home. Trish Todd | Revel Realty
The arched windows let in a ton of light, illuminating the colourful rooms. The main floor is complete with an open-concept kitchen, living room and dining area. A rustic wood stove adds a cozy touch to the space.
Open-concept living room, dining area and kitchen.Trish Todd | Revel Realty
The two bedrooms are located on the main floor as well, and one features a wooden accent wall with pops of colour.
Bedroom with accent wall.Trish Todd | Revel Realty
Upstairs, you'll find a gorgeous studio where you can unleash your inner creativity. The vast cathedral ceiling with a painted white pattern adds unique character to the space. A stained glass window at the front of the room is another beautiful attribute.
Upstairs studio.Trish Todd | Revel Realty
The home is surrounded by apple trees and a river. Nearby, you'll find Sandy Beach at Mitchell Lake where you can kayak and canoe, the Kirkfield Lift Locks and more.
Studio with stained glass window.Trish Todd | Revel Realty
This dreamy church home boasts tons of charm without a huge price tag.
Converted Church
View of the home in the village.
Price: $629,900
Address: 13 Richmond St. E., Kawartha Lakes, ON
Description: This historic church has been transformed into a gorgeous two-bedroom home.