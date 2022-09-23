A Woman Found A Hidden Camera In An Ontario Tim Hortons Washroom & She Felt 'Violated'
The cellphone was recording.
Public washrooms are already gross as it is, but imagine finding a creepy hidden cellphone recording people walking in and out of a bathroom stall. Now, that's next-level disgusting.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On Thursday, September 22, at around 11 a.m., Emily Hasler told Narcity that she was at a Tim Hortons in Hamilton with her sister and niece when they spotted something that really made them feel "disgusting and violated."
Hasler said her sister found the cellphone, which was placed in a Tim Hortons cup covered by a napkin with a peephole cut out over the camera, when she and her niece were in the washroom.
"It was open on a camera recording, we just were unaware whether it was live streaming or not," she added. "The phone was attached to a battery pack so the intention was to film for some time."
Hasler commented that this particular Tim Hortons "had closed their men's bathrooms because of a plumbing issue, and were telling men to use the women's."
She said she ultimately decided to share the story and images of the incident on Facebook because of how uncomfortable the sequence of events made her and her sister feel.
"We did it together as more of a warning to start checking your surroundings. It's something I would never have even thought about before," she said.
"Unfortunately, the sad reality is there are a lot of sick people out there, and many of them closer to home than you may expect."
A Hamilton Police Service spokesperson told Narcity that "officers were dispatched to the Tim Hortons located at 30 Queenston Rd. for a voyeurism call."
"The complainant reported they had went to use the female restroom with their child, when they observed a cellphone obscured by toilet paper on the floor of the stall," they added.
The police have since seized the cellphone, which was actively recording then, and are investigating the incident.