Tim Hortons Is Dropping Athleisure Merch & Step Aside, Lululemon
Coffee with a side of fashion?
If you're looking for some gear to pair with your morning coffee, Tim Hortons has you covered.
In celebration of National Coffee Day, Timmies has announced that they will be selling limited-edition running gear starting Thursday to aid in Canadians' daily "Tims Run" — that is, the coffee run people make throughout their day.
The Tims Run Club merch includes two windbreakers, as well as socks, slides, a long-sleeve shirt, wristbands and sweatbands.
The Premium Tims Run Windbreaker.Tim Hortons | Newswire
They also come with some fun features. The "Premium Tims Run Windbreaker" for example, has elbow padding and doubled-layer weather protection on the left arm for comfort as you hang your arm out the window at the drive-thru.
It also features an insulated kangaroo pouch because what better way to keep your food warm?
All the merch is emblazoned with Tim's Run Club branding.
If this is the sort of fashion you're after, members of the Tims rewards program will get early access to the drop on September 29 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. EST. If that's you, expect an email with a special code.
The Tims Run Slides.Tim Hortons | Newswire
After 11 a.m. on that day, the merch will be available to all Canadians at the Tims Run Club website.
And if you want to buy this set, you're going to have to act fast because last year's Double Double fashion drop sold out in just a few minutes. So if you really feel like you've been missing out on Tim Horton's themed clothing for some reason, now's your chance to stock up.
This isn't the only time Tim Hortons has entered the world of merch. Their Timbiebs line of clothing and accessories was a massive success earlier this year.
We ask for a bread bowl, and we get Tim Hortons pizza and an athleisure line instead. An interesting strategy, Tim Hortons!