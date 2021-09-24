Trending Tags

tim hortons

Tim Hortons Is Dropping 'Double Double' Merch So You Can Prove How Canadian You Really Are

The colour of the merch is inspired by a Double Double coffee!

Courtesy of Tim Hortons, @timhortons | Instagram

Could this be the most Canadian thing ever? Tim Hortons is dropping a merch line soon and it's inspired by its most popular coffee.

The coffee chain told Narcity that it's releasing a Double Double Collection, which includes hoodies, sweatpants, T-shirts and travel mugs, on September 29 to celebrate National Coffee Day.

Courtesty of Tim Hortons

All of the items feature Tim Hortons' own Double Double colour, which is inspired by the colour of the two-milk, two-sugar coffee.

These items are only available for a limited time and will be available online at 10 a.m. ET on September 29 with new drops every 20 minutes until 6 p.m. ET.

Tim Hortons has teased merch before, but their leather Timbit holders made by Roots were only an April Fool's Day joke. Whether you'd actually wear your order or not, though, we can guarantee you that this Double Double merch is very much real!

