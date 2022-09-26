Police Have Named A Suspect After A Woman Found A Camera In An Ontario Tim Hortons Washroom
An arrest warrant has been issued.
Hamilton Police Service has identified a suspect in relation to an incident that occurred last Thursday in a local Tim Hortons.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On Monday, September 26, Hamilton Police Service (HPS) released a press statement naming a suspect "responsible for a cellphone found recording in the restroom of a Hamilton restaurant."
The police started a voyeurism investigation on Thursday after someone reported finding a cellphone recording in a women's Tim Hortons washroom stall.
27-year-old Daniel St. Amour from Hamilton, who is not a Tim Hortons employee, has been identified by the police as the suspect responsible for the act, and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Emily Hasler and her sister were at the Tim Hortons, located at 30 Queenston Rd., when they found a cellphone placed in a Tim Hortons cup covered by a napkin with a peephole cut out over the camera, on the floor in a women's bathroom stall.
Emily Hasler told Narcity she felt "disgusting and violated."
Hasler said that this particular Tim Hortons "had closed their men's bathrooms because of a plumbing issue, and were telling men to use the women's."
"Unfortunately, the sad reality is there are a lot of sick people out there, and many of them closer to home than you may expect," she added.
According to the press release from police, "Daniel St. Amour is also wanted by the Hamilton Police Service for Theft Under X2, Possession Under X2, and FTC Probation X2 and is wanted by Halton Police Service for Fail to Appear Court."
Police are asking anyone with information that could help them with the investigation to contact Division Two Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Constable Lindsay Filice by calling 905-546-2921 or the on-duty Staff Sgt. at 905-546-2963.