A Shopper At An Ontario Sobeys Found A Frog In A Salad Container & It Was Alive (VIDEO)
"OMG mom, I've got to talk to you later. There's a frog here."
People eat all kinds of living things on this planet, snails, crickets, tuna eyeballs, and even frogs! But finding one of those animals accidentally in your salad mix could be quite a surprise.
Chantel Scott, a 26-year-old model, went food shopping with her dad last Saturday and had an unusual experience at a supermarket.
The shopper told Narcity that she found a frog in a salad container at a Sobeys supermarket in London, Ontario, around 5:20 p.m.
@chantellmeaboutit_
Alive frog sealed into salad mix… @sobeys.official #sobeys #complimentssalad #frog
The 26-year-old called her mom to ask what she would like from the supermarket, and her mom wanted some salad for dinner. So she went over to the salad corner and picked up some lettuce.
"I went over, and I was picking up lettuce, put it down, looked up. And it was directly in front of my eye, this frog in the lettuce. And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, mom, I have to talk to you later. There's a frog here.'"
This story gets even weirder. Chantel thought to herself, "hey, it's got to be dead," but jokes on you, it certainly wasn't The Princess and the Frog moment.
The frog started moving its legs when she picked it up to take to the manager. "I was just like, 'holy sh*t, it's still alive,'" the model added.
The frog wasn't a small one, either. Chantel said it "took up a decent amount of that package."
Once the model got home, her mom was shocked that the story was true. "I didn't believe you at all, I thought you were just joking or something," Chantel's mom told her.
Sobeys told Narcity that their "quality assurance and food safety teams are currently working to better understand what may have led to this unusual situation."
However, they would also like to "assure customers this is an isolated incident. We have protocols and processes in place related to handling and distributing fresh products to ensure quality products are provided to our customers."
Hopefully, the little guy ended up in a pond somewhere close by and is living its best life.