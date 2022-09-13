NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
sobeys

A Shopper At An Ontario Sobeys Found A Frog In A Salad Container & It Was Alive (VIDEO)

"OMG mom, I've got to talk to you later. There's a frog here."

Toronto Associate Editor
Frog found in a salad container at a Sobeys in London, Ontario.

Frog found in a salad container at a Sobeys in London, Ontario.

@chantellmeaboutit | Instagram

People eat all kinds of living things on this planet, snails, crickets, tuna eyeballs, and even frogs! But finding one of those animals accidentally in your salad mix could be quite a surprise.

Chantel Scott, a 26-year-old model, went food shopping with her dad last Saturday and had an unusual experience at a supermarket.

The shopper told Narcity that she found a frog in a salad container at a Sobeys supermarket in London, Ontario, around 5:20 p.m.

@chantellmeaboutit_

Alive frog sealed into salad mix… @sobeys.official #sobeys #complimentssalad #frog

The 26-year-old called her mom to ask what she would like from the supermarket, and her mom wanted some salad for dinner. So she went over to the salad corner and picked up some lettuce.

"I went over, and I was picking up lettuce, put it down, looked up. And it was directly in front of my eye, this frog in the lettuce. And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, mom, I have to talk to you later. There's a frog here.'"

This story gets even weirder. Chantel thought to herself, "hey, it's got to be dead," but jokes on you, it certainly wasn't The Princess and the Frog moment.

The frog started moving its legs when she picked it up to take to the manager. "I was just like, 'holy sh*t, it's still alive,'" the model added.

The frog wasn't a small one, either. Chantel said it "took up a decent amount of that package."

Once the model got home, her mom was shocked that the story was true. "I didn't believe you at all, I thought you were just joking or something," Chantel's mom told her.

Sobeys told Narcity that their "quality assurance and food safety teams are currently working to better understand what may have led to this unusual situation."

However, they would also like to "assure customers this is an isolated incident. We have protocols and processes in place related to handling and distributing fresh products to ensure quality products are provided to our customers."

Hopefully, the little guy ended up in a pond somewhere close by and is living its best life.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...