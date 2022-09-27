8 Things You Need To Know For September 27
Including the end of Canada's pandemic-era travel restrictions & a chilling vision of post-apocalyptic Alberta.
Off The Top: A pick-up truck driver was pulled over after Ontario police noticed loose "snowmen noses" falling from the back, proof that the province should have never taken "identifying fruits and vegetables" out of the curriculum.
In Case You Missed It
1. Travel Restrictions Are Coming To An End & Here's What That Means
After much speculation, Canada's federal government confirmed that the travel rules and restrictions maintained in some form or another since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will conclude at the end of the month. Helena Hanson reports that starting Saturday, travellers will no longer have to disclose their vaccination status or submit to mandatory random COVID-19 testing while entering the country. Additionally, the increasingly maligned ArriveCAN app will be put to bed, as will masking requirements on planes and trains in Canada. Here's what else you need to know.
- Who Does It Affect? Not only do the changes apply to Canadians but foreign visitors as well. In fact, all travellers entering the country by land, air or sea will enjoy the new (old) rules.
- What About The U.S.? It's unclear whether our southern neighbours will follow suit on October 1.
2. A Financial Expert Breaks Down The Ways You Can Battle Inflation
Look, times are tough. Canada's inflation rate cooled to a still-scorching-hot 7% in August but the price of groceries rose at its highest pace since 1981, Tristan Wheeler notes. How can Canadians make the most of their hard-earned dollar at this pivotal moment? A financial advisor broke down seven ways to cut expenses, invest smarter and stretch that dollar a little further. From simple tools like creating a budget to specific advice like investing in guaranteed income certificates, here's where to start.
- My Take: Research TFSAs.
3. POV: The 10 Things That Took A Newcomer To Canada By Surprise
After years living in the Middle East, Narcity's very own Janice Rodrigues packed up and shipped off to Canada a little over six months ago. As it turns out, Toronto is very different than, say, the United Arab Emirates. For one, the weather has been a major shock — and not just the stereotypically snowy winters but the scorching hot summers, too. Another big difference? The portion sizes at restaurants are apparently gargantuan by global standards. Here are eight other aspects of Canadian life that took Janice by surprise.
- My Take: Winter is where Canada really lives up to its global image, Janice; just wait until Toronto's annual polar bear hunt begins.
What Else You Need To Know Today
☕ COFFEE CREEP
Police identified (and ultimately arrested) the main suspect in the Tim Hortons hidden washroom camera ploy we noted in yesterday's edition. Mira Nabulsi reports that 27-year-old Daniel St. Amour — who is not a Timmies staffer — was also sought for a number of additional charges including theft, possession and violating his probation. I guess the only further question is... is he single?
✈️ FLIGHT PLAN
Our Brooke Houghton snagged a seat on the inaugural Toronto-to-Calgary flight operated by upstart airline Canada Jetlines. Here's her honest review of the brand new low-cost operator, from the boarding and cabin interior to service and, of course, cost.
🕹️ GAME THEORY
Speaking of Alberta, it didn't take long for eagle-eyed TV fans to spot a slew of local filming locations in the first trailer for HBO's much-anticipated adaptation of the award-winning video game The Last of Us. Starring alums from shows like The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones, Parks and Rec, Euphoria and Yellowjackets, the post-apocalyptic survival epic looks like a hit in the making.
📌 JOB BOARD
If you were working a four-day workweek schedule, the end of today's shift might represent the halfway point of your week. Did that catch your attention? Katherine Caspersz has scoured the job boards and found six Canadian companies trying out four-day workweeks on a temporary or even permanent basis — and they're all hiring.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Chill out, whatcha yelling for? It's Avril Lavigne's 38th birthday. Diminutive rhyme-assembler Lil Wayne is 40. Gwyneth Paltrow is somehow 50 years old today (and that better be a present in that box). Former Michael Jordan punching bag and current Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr turns 57. Podcaster extraordinaire Marc Maron is 59. The late Meat Loaf would have been 75 today. Canadian music legend Randy Bachman is 79.
