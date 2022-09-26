An Ontario Driver Is On The Naughty List After Hauling A Bunch Of 'Snowmen Noses' In A Truck
Winter is coming.
Frosty the Snowman may be missing his nose in Ontario this year.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver who was hauling an impressive load of "snowmen noses" in their truck over the weekend for having an "insecure load."
OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted out photos of a white pickup truck with an overflowing trunk of large carrots on September 24 at 7:10 p.m.
OPP captioned the post: "Snowmen noses falling from a truck. Driver charged with insecure load. There may be snowmen missing their noses this winter."
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Narcity the driver was pulled over in a traffic stop on September 24 at around 3 p.m. while driving down Highway 404 in Markham–Stouffville because the carrots were falling from the truck.
Schmidt shared that the driver was charged for having an "insecure load," which is a Highway Traffic Act offence and applies to situations where "a load is above the edges of the box or the container."
The driver could have avoided the charges if they had wrapped their load up with a tarp or another covering.
While it may seem like second nature to most drivers to secure their loads, Ontario has seen plenty of strange insecure cargo on its streets, from junk headed to the dump to a car filled with beer cans.
So if you're going to be hauling a trunk full of coal, button eyes, or top hats anytime soon, you may want to secure it before hitting the road.