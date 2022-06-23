Ontario Police Charged A Driver After Hauling A Trailer Of Unsecured Junk On Hwy 401
The driver had tools to secure the load in his vehicle.
If you're a little late on your spring cleaning, make sure you secure your load before heading out to the dump.
Ontario Provincial Police East Region (OPP) tweeted out a photo of an unlucky driver who was caught going eastbound on Highway 401, pulling an impressive collection of unsecured items in their trailer.
#OPPTIME team stopped this SUV/Trailer combo on the EB #Hwy401 in #QuinteWest. None of the items were secured. Driver was escorted off the hwy where they secured the items with straps they had in their vehicle already. Driver charged with having insecure load. ^dl #RoadSafetypic.twitter.com/GScDfTviYk
— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 23, 2022
Constable Devin Leeworthy, the community safety and media relations officer for Quinte West OPP, told Narcity that the 52-year-old male driver was pulled over on June 13 at around 1:12 p.m.
Leeworthy says he thinks the officer spotted the driver on the road hauling "a couch, love seat and chair along with other things" to a waste transfer station.
The driver was "escorted off the hwy where they secured the items with straps they had in their vehicle already," according to the tweet.
"They grabbed the ratchet straps from the vehicle and tied everything down. Only took them a few minutes to do that," Leeworthy added.
The driver was charged with having an "insecure load," which Leeworthy says carries a fine of $160.
"It's just a matter of ensuring that anytime you're towing a vehicle or a trailer or you have any loads on your vehicle, just take the time to secure it, and it prevents anything from getting dislodged on the highway and keeps all the other road users safe," said Leeworthy.
So, unless you want to unload some cash from your wallet, you may want to secure your load next time you take a trip to the dump.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.