'The Last Of Us' Trailer Has Just Dropped & Alberta Was Completely Transformed (VIDEO)
The province looks completely different!
HBO's The Last Of Us finally has a full-length trailer and you can already see so much of Alberta in it.
The new series is starring Game Of Thrones and The Mandalorian'sPedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey (Game Of Thrones), and Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation), the series promises to make the province look like a different world.
Not only is the brand-new trailer super dramatic and action-packed, but it's also one of the first times where audiences can see where Alberta has been transformed into a post-apocalyptic landscape.
The Last of Us Official Trailer from HBO Max. HBO Max | Youtube
The Last Of Us was filmed in locations all over Alberta including Calgary, Edmonton, Okotoks and Canmore with huge elaborate sets popping up all over the province when filming started last year.
The trailer shows off a lot of the impressive sets that were used throughout the series including the Canmore Engine Bridge and the streets of Calgary.
HBO hinted at what was to come in the series earlier this year when they shared a teaser for the series which included the Canmore scene.
The post-apocalyptic show, which is based on the hit video game of the same name, follows a smuggler called Joel who is helping escort teenage girl Ellie across the U.S. facing infected creatures as they make their way across the country.
HBO Max Coming Soon Trailer. HBO Max | Youtube
Pascal and Ramsey play Joel and Ellie, and the trailer also shows a glimpse of Offerman and Euphoria's Storm Reid.
Even Pascal was impressed with the trailer.
The trailer also showed the surprise addition of Yellowjacket's Melanie Lynskey to the cast.
Pascal gave Alberta a shout-out earlier this year when he appeared on The Late, Late Show With James Corden.
The trailer was dropped to coincide with the day the outbreak of an infectious disease swept the world in the game as recognized by fansThe Last Of Day.
The show, which is expected to have had HBO's largest budget to date, is due to air next year but more specific timing has yet to be announced.