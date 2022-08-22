'The Last Of Us' Trailer Just Dropped & This Alberta Landmark Already Makes An Appearance
Alberta has a starring role!
If you've been patiently waiting for a glimpse of how The Last Of Us is going to look on screen, you're in luck. HBO just dropped the very first footage from the series and Alberta is already playing a starring role.
The trailer gives one of the first looks at the big-budget series, which stars Game Of Thrones and The Mandalorian'sPedro Pascal.
As well as seeing Pascal taking on the role of the smuggler named Joel in the series, the trailer also shows his co-stars Bella Ramsey (Game Of Thrones) and Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation).
There's also a stunning Alberta landmark that makes an appearance in the trailer, with its opening shots showing what appears to be Pascal and Ramsey crossing the snow-covered Canmore Engine Bridge.
After the trailer dropped, the writers and producers of the show also shared their excitement over the new clips and they are hinting at big things.
\u201cI can\u2019t wait to show you all what we\u2019ve brought to life.\u201d— Craig Mazin (@Craig Mazin) 1661129726
The series, which was filmed in Alberta last year, follows the story of Joel, who escorts teenage girl Ellie across a post-apocalyptic U.S.
The bridge won't be the only recognizable scene in the Alberta-shot series. Filming was spotted all over the province last year with locations including Calgary, Edmonton and Okotoks.
Huge parts of downtown Calgary were transformed throughout the filming process, and it wasn't uncommon for Calgarians to spot some filming sequences taking place.
Pascal and Ramsey were even seen filming some pretty intense scenes against a backdrop of destroyed cars and dumpsters.
As the series is set to drop next year, there's still a while to go before we get to see Alberta on screen in all its glory.