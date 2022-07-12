'The Last Of Us' Star Bella Ramsey Got Nostalgic About Her Time Filming In Alberta & It's Sweet
"I miss the show for all its ups and downs"
The Last Of Us might have finished filming in Alberta last month, but it seems like some of the cast are missing the province and the show already. One of the show's stars, Bella Ramsey, took to Instagram to show some sweet photos she took while she was in Alberta.
In an Instagram post, Ramsey – who will be starring as teenager Ellie in The Last Of Us – said she is "still processing" that filming is over.
The show, which is based on the hit video game of the same name, was filmed all over Alberta from July 2021 until June 2022, according to ACTRA.
"It was 11 months man! Eleven months of the machine. It becomes familiar, as you can imagine," she said.
"When the machine is suddenly gone you are left, a lonely little cog missing all the other little cogs who soon will slot into new machines," she added.
She joked that, aside from the metaphors, she simply missed filming the show despite the gruelling schedule.
"I miss the show for all its ups and downs and long days (nights) and bruises and laughing fits and hourlong conversations," she said.
To mark the occasion, Ramsey said she wanted to share "some random non-spoilery fully legal pictures," which included some of Alberta's stunning mountains, horses and even a shot of Calgary, where a lot of scenes for the HBO show were filmed.
The show also stars Ramsey's Game of Thrones co-star Pedro Pascal and Euphoria's Storm Reid.