'Stranger Things' Joe Keery Has Joined The Cast Of 'Fargo' & It's Being Filmed In Alberta
Filming is set to start in October. 🎥
Alberta is fast becoming a prime spot for spotting famous faces and this fall you might even see one of the stars of Stranger Things in Calgary. That's right, Joe Keery – a.k.a. Steve Harrington – could be strutting around town pretty soon, as it was announced that he's joining the cast of Fargo.
In an Instagram post, FX Networks announced Keery would be joining for the fifth instalment of the anthology series, alongside New Girl's Lamorne Morris and Never Have I Ever star Richa Moorjani.
The series will also star Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, Mad Men's Jon Hamm and actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.
According to the entertainment industry union, IATSE 212, the filming of Fargo is due to start in Alberta around 15 October and will continue through to early April 2023.
The first three seasons of Fargo were filmed in Calgary before production moved to Chicago for the show's fourth season, according to CBC News.
While a lot of the details about the plot are under wraps right now, FX chairman John Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter the series is "particularly comedic" this time around.
“It’s always a balance between how dramatic versus comedic it is, and this is the more comedic end of the spectrum. I really love it," he said.
It all seems pretty mysterious right now, but hopefully, some more secrets will be revealed as filming gets underway.
If you're in Alberta make sure to keep your eyes peeled to spot one of the stars walking around!