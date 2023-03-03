'Fargo' Star Jon Hamm Shouted Out Canadian Friendliness & Got Real About Filming In Calgary
"It almost feels like a city that's sort of lost in time."
Calgary has had its fair share of screen time in the last few months in The Last Of Uswith stars like Pedro Pascal gushing about their time in the city. However, the city got a shout-out from another Hollywood name, Jon Hamm.
Hamm, who's been spending a lot of time in Calgary recently to film the latest season of Fargo, talked to SportsNet while catching a Calgary Flames game this week.
Hamm chatted about filming in Alberta and he had nothing but good things to say about Calgary.
Jon Hamm On His Love Of Hockey And The St. Louis Bluesyoutu.be
"It's a beautiful city. I'm staying in a really nice neighbourhood and I can walk around," Hamm said.
"It almost feels like a city that's sort of lost in time. It's very easy to navigate. Everybody's very friendly. I know that's kind of a Canadian thing but it seems particularly true here in Calgary," he added.
Filming for Fargo has been taking place in the city since October, according to ACTRA.
Hamm is starring alongside Ted Lasso's Juno Temple and Stranger Things' Joe Keery, who was also spotted at the Flames match.
\u201cHey, that looks like Jon Hamm and @joe_keery!\u201d— Calgary Flames (@Calgary Flames) 1677642432
Hamm also revealed how filming is going and it sounds like Albertans will be in for a treat.
"We're having a wonderful time on Fargo and we're making what we think is something everybody in Alberta can be proud of," he told SportsNet.
This isn't the first time Hamm has been spotted at a hockey game in Alberta. Last year, he was seen at a junior hockey game in Alberta and it was extremely wholesome.
Filming for the show is due to wrap in April.