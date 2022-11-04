'Fargo' Is Casting Extras In Calgary Right Now & You Could Meet A 'Stranger Things' Star
Apply ASAP!
The fifth season of Fargo, starring Jon Hamm, and Joe Keery from Stranger Things, is filming in Calgary and the show is looking for some extras.
If you want the chance to meet a celebrity or be on the iconic show, run, don't walk, to the application.
A locally funded non-profit organization, called Keep Rolling Alberta, posted the casting call to their Instagram account. Fargo is casting men, women, and children of various ages.
If you're in the area from now until April 2023, you can email fargoextras@gmail.com with a recent photo and your contact information.
Last month the show was seen filming in Downtown Calgary, and Jon Hamm made an appearance at a Junior Hockey game.
If you do get accepted as an extra in the popular show, you might also get to work with Ted Lasso's Juno Temple and New Girl's Lamorne Morris.
Where is Fargo filmed?
Season five filming is underway around Calgary, and the first three seasons of the show were filmed in Alberta too.
Season four was moved to Chicago, according to CBC News, but now it's back in Canada!
