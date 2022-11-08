A Canada Casting Call Is Hiring An Animal-Loving Host For A Kids' Show & It Pays $500 A Day
You'd get to work with tons of furry pets!
If you love animals and are ready for your big break on TV, start prepping that audition tape.
A Canadawide casting call is looking for the host of a new children's TV show who would get to spend their days working with cute and cuddly pets.
CBC is currently casting for its new television series on CBC Kids, Bestest Day Ever With My Best Friend! and is looking for an animal-loving Canadian to appear in every episode.
According to a press release, each episode of the show would see viewers meet "an owner and their well-deserving pet."
The owner, with help from the show's host, will "come up with an extra special way to say thank you as well as learn some tips to be able to do something nice for their pet when they are back home."
The show "celebrates the cherished relationships children have with their pets and gives them the opportunity to say thank you to that fuzzy, furry, scaly, slithering or feathered friend in an extra big way," says the casting call.
The host of the show would have to have to be available for filming from mid-January to the end of February, for a total of about 20 shoot dates, plus or minus some days.
While the perks of the role include getting to work with adorable pets, the job also pays a not-too-shabby $500 per day. This means, if hired, you could make $10,000!
According to the casting call, candidates must be at least 18 years old and must love animals. They should also be "super fun and engaging" with children.
Filming for the show will take place in Toronto. To apply, candidates are asked to upload a recent photo and record a short video introducing themselves and explaining why they'd make a good host for the kids show.
Some other basic info is required, including details about any pets the candidate has or had, and any animals they don't like.
If you love pets of all kinds and are ready for your big break, start working on your audition video!
