'The Last Of Us' Premiere Date Was Finally Announced & The Fan Reactions Are Everything
The series was filmed in Alberta!
HBO has finally announced the premiere date for the much-hyped series The Last Of Us and it's great news for fans because there isn't actually too long to wait. It's extra special for all those living in Alberta since the series was filmed there.
The network shared a new poster for The Last Of Us, which is based on the hit video game of the same name, and announced that it is set to premiere on January 15, 2023, and the news has got fans on social media so hyped.
\u201cTo the edge of the universe and back. #TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 on @HBOMax.\u201d— The Last of Us (@The Last of Us) 1667404800
A trailer for the series, which shows off the Alberta scenery, dropped in September but it's safe to say fans are pretty excited to finally have an official premiere date.
\u201c@TheLastofUsHBO @hbomax WAAAAIT WIENEJIWJWHWHEHEH \u201d— The Last of Us (@The Last of Us) 1667404800
People were sharing their reactions alongside clips of the award-winning game.
\u201c@TheLastofUsHBO @hbomax can\u2019t. wait. to. weep.\u201d— The Last of Us (@The Last of Us) 1667404800
They even shared trailer clips with the show's stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Nick Offerman. The excitement is real!
How many episodes will 'The Last Of Us' be?
The first season of The Last Of Us will be nine episodes long, Warner Media said in a press release. The first episode is set to premiere on January 15, 2023 so it will run through to March 12.
Where are they filming 'The Last Of Us'?
The Last Of Us was filming all over Alberta from July 2021 to June 2022. Filming locations included Calgary, Edmonton, Okotoks and Canmore as well as plenty of other spots in the province.
In the trailer, there are already tons of Alberta spots that can be seen including Canmore's famous engine bridge.
How can I watch 'The Last Of Us'?
The Last Of Us is set to air on HBO and HBO Max in the U.S. while in Canada, the series will be shown on Crave.