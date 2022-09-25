Trudeau Is Deploying The Canadian Forces To Help With The Aftermath Of Hurricane Fiona
A new storm is on the way to the region on Monday.
Justin Trudeau has promised aid to Nova Scotia following the destruction of Hurricane Fiona in the region.
On Saturday, September 24, the PM issued a statement about the situation after the province officially requested federal assistance.
"Hurricane Fiona is having a terrible impact on Atlantic Canada and Quebec," Trudeau said. "As Canadians, we will be there for each other – and as a government, we’re taking action to provide support to people affected."
"Today, we announced that we’ve approved Nova Scotia’s request for federal assistance, and we’ll deploy the @CanadianForces to help them with assessment and response," he continued.
As well, the PM said that the government will match donations made to the Canadian Red Cross over the next 30 days.
"To those who are in the affected region: Know that we are here for you, and we will be there to support you every step of the way," he wrote.
On September 24, Newfoundland RCMP confirmed that a woman in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland, had been swept into the water by a wave and that another incident was being investigated.
The town is currently under a state of emergency and the RCMP asked residents to shelter safely as first responders dealt with "multiple electrical fires, residential flooding and washouts."
According to The Weather Network, while the worst of Fiona has passed and sunny skies are expected for the Maritimes on Sunday, Monday is expected to bring "raw" conditions.
A low-pressure system will bring "widespread rainfall" starting early on September 26 with up to 20 millimetres expected in some areas.
"The precipitation will be accompanied by breezy conditions, with wind gusts of 40 km/h possible in spots," warns the agency. "While those winds aren’t very high, trees and power lines that are stressed or damaged from Fiona could give way."
They also note that many roads are still blocked by fallen trees and that parts of Nova Scotia could be without power for days.
