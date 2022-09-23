Hurricane Fiona Could Bring 'Tropical Snow' To Canada & 20 cm Is Possible In Some Spots
Hurricane Fiona is bringing strong winds, heavy rain and huge waves to parts of Canada and now it could also bring "tropical snow" to some spots.
Even though Fiona is a tropical system, that doesn't rule out the system bringing winter weather conditions to Canada, according to The Weather Network.
The storm is forecast to drop snow on parts of Quebec and Labrador as it moves through the country's Atlantic region this weekend.
The Weather Network explained that the further north Fiona goes in Canada, it will run into colder water and higher latitudes which will cause it to lose those tropical elements.
That will then lead to it morphing into what's more characteristic of a fall-like storm rather than a tropical storm.
With colder arctic air comes the transition from topical rain to winter snow.
Since there are still leaves on trees at this time of year, The Weather Network said the snowfall is expected to "weigh heavy" on trees which isn't a good thing to happen during a post-tropical storm.
From Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, parts of Quebec and Labrador could get upwards of 20 centimetres of snow.
Then, other areas of the provinces could get anywhere from a light dusting to 15 centimetres.
Environment Canada's Canadian Hurricane Centre has forecast that Hurricane Fiona will move northward across Nova Scotia waters during the night on Friday, September 23 and pass through Cape Breton on Saturday morning.
The storm will reach Quebec's lower north shore and southeastern Labrador early on Sunday.
Severe winds and rainfall are expected to have major impacts on eastern P.E.I., eastern Nova Scotia, southern and eastern New Brunswick, western Newfoundland, eastern Quebec and southeastern Labrador.
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for most of the region and Fiona is forecast to directly hit eastern Nova Scotia.
