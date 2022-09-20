Hurricane Fiona's Path Shows It Heading Right To Canada & It Could Bring 165 km/h Winds
Environment Canada has issued a tropical cyclone statement for five provinces.
There could be a hurricane in Canada this weekend, and it's expected that Hurricane Fiona could cause big waves, power outages and flooding in some provinces as it moves north.
Environment Canada issued a tropical cyclone statement on Tuesday, September 20 for all of Newfoundland and P.E.I. along with parts of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec.
Hurricane Fiona is forecast to impact land areas in Canada's Atlantic region on Saturday, September 24 but hit southern offshore areas earlier on Friday, September 23.
Environment Canada's Candian Hurricane Centre is monitoring Hurricane Fiona, which is currently a Category 3 storm and east of the Bahamas as of Tuesday morning.
\u201cFiona has now become the first major hurricane of the season. Interests in eastern Canada should pay close attention to the progress of this storm over the next few days as impacts are becoming more likely. The @ECCC_CHC has issued a preliminary bulletin: https://t.co/7h47DUlmzp\u201d— ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre) 1663681372
This hurricane is forecast the move north during the week and then become "a large and potent post-tropical storm" by Saturday.
The range of where Fiona could track is about 800 kilometres wide and centred near Nova Scotia's Cape Breton Island right now.
"Since we expect the storm to become quite large, the impact area will be very broad," the Canadian Hurricane Centre said.
This weather alert comes after Hurricane Fiona appeared to change its track overnight from Monday to Tuesday.
The path shifted from off Canada's east coast to right through the Gulf of St. Lawrence between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
According to The Weather Network, the possible effects of the hurricane could be large waves, swells, storm surges, damaging winds, widespread power outages, heavy rain and flooding.
The Canadian Hurricane Centre has forecast that the storm will have wind speeds between 100 and 165 km/h when it makes its way into Canada.
In recent years, quite a few hurricanes and post-tropical storms have impacted Canada including Larry, Teddy and Dorian!