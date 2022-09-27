1 Person Is Dead After Being Swept Out To Sea During Fiona & Search For Another Is Called Off
Another person was rescued from the water after being knocked in when a wave hit a house.
Someone has died after they were swept out to sea as Hurricane Fiona hit Atlantic Canada; the search for another person has also been called off.
Newfoundland RCMP Corporal Jolene Garland told Narcity on Saturday, September 24 that police were looking into a reported incident of someone being taken into the water in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland.
A missing person investigation was opened after it was confirmed that someone was in a home when a wave hit and broke off a part of it.
Police weren't able to locate the woman who was in the house.
On Sunday, September 25, RCMP released an update that the body of the missing woman had been recovered from the water with help from the Canadian Coast Guard along with search and rescue teams from Stephenville and Barachois.
She has been identified as a 73-year-old woman from Port aux Basques.
On Monday, September 26, Nova Scotia RCMP shared that an 81-year-old man who was reported missing in Lower Prospect is believed to have been swept out to sea during Fiona.
"An exhaustive search was conducted and all search areas have been thoroughly covered," RCMP said.
Search efforts have "concluded" since it's believed that he was taken out to sea but new searches will be considered if police receive new information.
Garland also told Narcity that another person was knocked into the water on September 24 after a house in Port aux Basques was damaged by a wave.
The woman was taken for medical treatment and is believed to be in good condition
"There were local bystanders there who were able to rescue her and get her out," Garland said.
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Atlantic Canada over the weekend with "powerful" hurricane-force winds and caused widespread damage.
After the storm, Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government approved Nova Scotia's request for assistance and will be deploying the Canadian Armed Forces to help.
Trudeau also revealed that the government will match donations made to the Canadian Red Cross.