Roger Federer Is In Action For One Last Match & Here's What He Earned In His 24-Year Career
At 41, he's still one of the world's highest paid athletes.
After an incredibly successful 24-year tennis career and earning plaudits as one of the world's greatest athletes, Roger Federer recently called time on his tennis career.
But the legendary Swiss-born player, now 41, will be making his last competitive appearance on Friday, in partnership with his most famous rival and friend, Rafael Nadal.
The duo will team up for a double's match at the Laver Cup in London, on behalf of Team Europe against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team America.
\u201cTomorrow night. My last match. Doubles with @RafaelNadal \ud83d\udcaa\ud83c\udffd\u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Roger Federer (@Roger Federer) 1663847225
And although Federer's illustrious tennis career might be marking its dawn tomorrow, he can confidently say that it was a fulfilling journey, both on the court and off it.
The former world number one was listed as one of the world's top ten highest-paid athletes in 2022 by Forbes, after recording $90.7 million in earnings between May 1, 2021, and May 1, 2022.
He was placed seventh in the world, beating athletes like Tom Brady and Canelo Alvarez.
But in terms of endorsements, Federer was still the highest-paid athlete -- making a whopping $90 million from income outside tennis.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Federer's valued at around $550 million.
During his career, he earned $130 million in prize money, the third-highest in the history of the sport behind Nadal's $131 million and $159 million earned by Novak Djokovic.
Federer's endorsement deals have accounted for $1 billion in earnings during his career, including a $300 million contract with the Japanese brand Uniqlo and other major deals with brands like Rolex and Mercedes Benz, as per Forbes.
\u201cDear Roger,my friend and rival. \nI wish this day would have never come. It\u2019s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.\nIt\u2019s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court \ud83d\udc47\ud83c\udffb\u201d— Rafa Nadal (@Rafa Nadal) 1663257731
Federer began his professional career in 1998, at the age of 16, winning 20 Grand Slam titles and earning a loyal legion of fans in the process.
Since his big announcement, the tennis world has been celebrating the Swiss tennis maestro's career. Nadal's sentimental post was the most remarkable, given the shared history between the two great rivals.
"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world," read Nadal's tweet.
"It's been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court."