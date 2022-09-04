NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

These Are The Best Fall Vacation Spots In BC, According To 6 Top Travel Bloggers

Time to plan that road trip! 🍁

Vancouver Staff Writer
A woman in Tofino. Right: Cathedral Provincial Park.​

@thefloralaw | Instagram, Adventures with Deee

There are so many stunning spots to visit in B.C. when the fall season rolls around, but some really stand out more than others.

Fortunately, Narcity spoke with several travel influencers and bloggers across B.C. to find out what the best vacation spots are for that perfect fall getaway.

So if you've been thinking about planning an autumn road trip throughout the province anytime soon, you might just want to consider some of these travel pros' go-to spots during the season.

Whistler

According to the @thevancouveriteblog, Whistler, B.C. is a beautiful place to visit in the fall time. The leaves change colours and the town becomes a mesmerizing array of orange, red, yellow and gold.

This blogger recommends checking out Whistler's annual Cornucopia fall festival and visiting the Scandinave Spa while you're there.

Tofino

"I love Tofino in the fall, I go with my dog every year," said @thefloralaw. Plus, the Wickaninnish Inn is the perfect place to stay because it's right along the beach and super dog friendly.

The small oceanside town of Tofino is such a great place to relax and unwind in the autumn season.

Sunshine Coast

World traveller and amazing photographer, @ben.glassco, recommends hitting up the Sunshine Coast in the upcoming season.

“It’s quiet, quaint, and possibly the most underrated region of coastal British Columbia,” said Glassco.

Cathedral Provincial Park

"Cathedral Provincial Park is an incredible place for fall hiking," said @deeehabs. It's a stunning place to capture all the amazing colours of nature — especially in the fall season.

Powell River

Powell River is a stunning place to visit in the fall season, according to @tovogueorbust. It's her home away from home and a great place to kayak even in the colder months — as long as you bring a wetsuit along with you!

Galiano Island

This tiny island in B.C. is truly mesmerizing and a wonderful place to visit in autumn. The "crowds are minimal and hiking trails are peaceful," said @nonstopdestination.

"It's the perfect place for a quintessential fall getaway," they added.

Galiano Island even has some super unique sandstone caves to check out while you're there.

