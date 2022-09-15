Iconic Fall Hiking Trails To Visit In Every Province As Soon As The Leaves Start To Change
Fall hikes = iconic sights.
Fall hiking seems to be just another one of those quintessential Canadian activities. What better activity to help you make the most of your cross-Canada travel bucket list? Not only is hiking affordable, but from coast to coast Canada boasts some truly incredible hiking trails whose views really peak in the fall.
So, dig out those sweaters, vests and boots because here are iconic fall hikes from each province to get you excited for the season.
BC: Paradise Meadows Trail
Price: Starting from $10 per person if you camp
Location: Strathcona Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: The easy boardwalk trail is wheelchair accessible and takes approximately 45 minutes to do, making this a perfect way to take in some fall colours without committing to an entire day.
Alberta: Moraine Lake Shoreline Trail
Price: $10.50 for entry to the park
Location: Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This super easy hike will give you picture-perfect views of the gorgeous Moraine Lake. Toss in some crisp fall air and you have an idyllic autumn afternoon activity.
Nova Scotia: Skyline Trail (Cabot Trail)
Price: $8.50 for entry to the park
Location: Cape Breton Highlands National Park, NS
Why You Need To Go: Every Canadian needs to see the world-famous Cabot Trail at least once, and it's extra stunning in the fall!
Manitoba: Top Of The World Trail
Price: Starting at $11.55 per vehicle
Location: Whiteshell Provincial Park, MB
Why You Need To Go: The 4-kilometre hike will bring you to a fantastic lookout where you can enjoy views of the surrounding forest and Falcon Lake.
Newfoundland and Labrador: Corner Brook Stream Trail
Price: Free
Location: Corner Brook, NL
Why You Need To Go: It's a beautiful walk that will take you past a waterfall, and what goes better with fall colours than a waterfall?
Ontario: Bruce Trails
Price: Free
Location: Grimsby, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here, you can enjoy some of the best panoramic views in the Niagara area, only made better by red and gold colouring.
PEI: Confederation Trail
Price: Free
Location: Confederation Trail, PE
Why You Need To Go: This massive trail is part of the Trans Canada Trail and crosses the entire island. P.E.I. may be best known as a summer hotspot, but the Confederation Trail sure knows how to show off the island's autumn side.
Saskatchewan: Anglin Lake Trails
Price: $10 per vehicle
Location: Great Blue Heron Provincial Park, SK
Why You Need To Go: This peaceful hiking trail will lead you to spectacular views of the lakes and colourful fall leaves — views like this show off that the prairie province is not all boring flatlands.
Quebec: King Mountain Trail
Price: Free
Location: Gatineau Park, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: From the cliff lookout, you can enjoy magnificent views of the fall landscape.
New Brunswick: Mount Carleton Trail
Price: $10 per vehicle
Location: Mount Carleton Provincial Park, Saint-Quentin, NB
Why You Need To Go: The all-day hike will take you to the highest point in New Brunswick, where you can enjoy spectacular forest views from this maritime province.
Happy hiking!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 19, 2019.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.