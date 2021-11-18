This Hiking Trail In Canada Was Just Named One Of The Best Travel Destinations In The World
National Geographic called it one of the best places for adventures in 2022. 🏞️
A new ranking has just named a hiking trail in Canada as a top travel destination in the entire world!
National Geographic's Best of the World list for 2022 was released on November 18 and the Sentier Nepisiguit Mi'gmaq Trail in New Brunswick was included as one of the best adventures to have next year.
The Sentier Nepisiguit Mi'gmaq Trail follows along the Nepisiguit River for 150 kilometres. The trail changes as you hike from a river delta to a valley to the Appalachian Mountains and features waterfalls, cliffs, side trails and lookouts.
About halfway through, it's more like a backcountry hiking trail because it's so rugged.
National Geographic said that the route was restored in 2018 to include Mi'gmaq language and culture like teepee campsites and a turtle logo inspired by Egomoqaseg, a turtle-shaped rock near Nepisiguit Falls that is part of a legend told by the Mi'gmaq people.
According to National Geographic, the falls were a stop along a First Nations migration route and are now a part of the Sentier Nepisiguit Mi'gmaq Trail.