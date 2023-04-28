11 Hiking Trails In Canada With The Bluest Water To Add To Your Summer Bucket List
Some are super easy, too! 🌊
Spring is in the air and there’s no better time to start planning adventures and updating your bucket list.
If you love being in the great outdoors, this list features some of the best hiking trails in Canada if you’re looking for crystal clear waters and extraordinary views.
Perhaps the best thing of all, though, is that many of these iconic Canadian landscapes and trails are open to explore throughout the year.
That means you can add them to your to-do list and complete them whenever the time is right!
Whether you're based in Ontario, B.C., or somewhere else, these dreamy hiking routes are just waiting to be explored.
The Grotto
Address: Bruce Peninsula National Park, Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: To reach the incredible crystal waters of The Grotto, you’ll need to take a short hike along the Georgian Bay shoreline. Known for its awe-inspiring scenery, this spot is perfect for novice hikers who love exploring.
Peyto Lake
Address: Peyto Lake, Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Because it’s fed by glaciers, this lake is the most magnificent shade of turquoise. Photos taken here need no filter or editing, because nature has already cranked up the saturation for you!
Emerald Lake Loop
Address: Yoho National Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This iconic Canadian destination should be on every hiker’s bucket list. The easy 5.2-kilometre loop is good for all skill levels and you can even bring your dog along for a little paddle.
Fundy Trail
Address: 3 Fundy Trail Pkwy., Salmon River, NB
Why You Need To Go: There are a variety of different trail options here, depending on your skill level. This spot isn’t open all year round though, so it’s worth double-checking the seasonal calendar if you’re hoping to visit.
Skyline Trail
Address: Skyline Trail, Cape Breton Highlands National Park, NS
Why You Need To Go: This 8.2-kilometre loop doesn’t just offer incredible views of crystal clear waters, but also the opportunity to see wildlife. You can spot whales, moose, bald eagles and even bears along the way, all while overlooking the coast.
Lion's Head Trail
Address: Lion's Head, ON
Why You Need To Go: To find this lookout point, hikers will need to venture through the stunning Lion's Head Provincial Park. Here, you’ll be able to discover aqua waters and impressive rocky cliffs.
Lake Annette
Address: Lake Annette, Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: One of Alberta’s best-kept secrets, this spot features an incredible hidden swimming hole and a beach — all just 2.7 kilometres from the parking lot!
Gros Cap Conservation Area
Address: Marshall Dr., Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you’re looking for steep rocky cliffs and extraordinary views of Lake Superior, this is the best place to explore. Here, you’ll find gorgeous blue waters and views that are perfect for Instagram.
Marble Canyon
Address: Kootenay National Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This easy 1.6-kilometre Rocky Mountain hike is hiding some of the region’s bluest waters. Here, you can discover exceptional mountain views and waters that are so vibrant you'd be forgiven for thinking they were enchanted!
Lake Lovely Water
Address: Tantalus Provincial Park, Brackendale, BC
Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by mountains, this alpine lake is bound to impress you. With jaw-dropping views of crystal clear waters, it’s the perfect place to spend a sunny day.
Moraine Lake
Address: Moraine Lake, Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Easily one of Canada’s most iconic lakes, Moraine Lake is one of the brightest around. To catch the most vivid turquoise hues, consider visiting during the summer months.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.