OnlyFans Star Says Adam Levine Cheated With Her & He Admitted He 'Crossed The Line' In DMs
He denied her TikTok claims about an "affair."
Adam Levine is catching a lot of heat right now after an influencer alleged that she had an affair with the married singer on TikTok.
Instagram star and OnlyFans creator Sumner Stroh spilled all the tea about her alleged fling with the Maroon 5 singer on TikTok, and Levine's fans are not impressed by the overlap with his now-pregnant wife, former Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo.
"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh says in her explosive TikTok video.
"At the time was young, I was naive, (and) quite frankly I feel exploited," she says in the video, which has been watched over 16 million times. "I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated."
"I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is," she says, before adding that she and the singer "were seeing each other for about a year."
@sumnerstroh
embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect. #greenscreen
She says they stopped talking for a couple of months, but he then slid back into her DMs — and the receipts are pretty damning when you consider that his wife is expecting.
"Okay, serious question. I'm having another baby, and if it's a boy, I really wanna name it Sumner. Are you okay with that? DEAD serious."
So basically, she alleges he wanted to name his child after the woman he allegedly cheated on his wife with.
"I was like, 'I'm in hell. I have to be in hell at this point,'" Stroh said in reaction to the DM.
Stroh claims she never meant to go public with the alleged affair, but her friend was "recklessly" shopping screenshots of the DMs to various tabloids so she had to address it.
People on TikTok were scandalized by the whole situation.
"It's no secret he's been married for a decade. The only victim here is his wife and children," read one of the top comments, which had roughly 300,000 likes.
"Naa, I don't buy it; she is playing like the victim, (but) the only victim here is Levine's wife," said another critic.
Another user called out Stroh's claim that she was "young and naive," saying "bro, this was less than a year ago."
"The word for what you're feeling is guilt. You weren't the victim here," wrote another user.
Others were stunned by the idea that Levine would want his son to be a constant reminder of his mistress.
"HE WANTED TO……NAME THE BABY….. AFTER YOU……….. is he okay????," wrote one startled commenter.
"Sending love to his wife, the children, and only the wife and children," said another commenter.
Stroh eventually made a follow-up video addressing all the hate she was receiving and apologizing for her actions.
@sumnerstroh
Replying to @alanasanders89 addressing a few things I wish I had said in the first video
"Being naive is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this. Again in no way was I trying to gain sympathy and fully realize I'm not the victim in this," Stroh said in the video. "I'm not the one getting truly hurt here, it's Behati and her children, and for that, I'm so, so sorry."
Levine denied having an affair with Stroh but acknowledged that he "crossed the line" with his conversations on Tuesday.
The singer told TMZ in a statement: "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
"In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he added.
"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it, and we will get through it together."
Prinsloo revealed her pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday with a photo of her belly.
She and Levine have been married since 2014.