A TikToker Says She Caught Her BF Cheating Via Cruise Ship Camera & The Videos Are Brutal
Millions have seen the receipts on TikTok.
Catching your partner cheating on you is bad enough, but catching them in the act while on a cruise ship holiday together is definitely far worse.
TikToker Kayla Gardner says she found herself in that exact situation when her friend stumbled upon some shocking footage of Gardner’s boyfriend cozying up to another woman while they were on a cruise ship.
The video footage, which was caught on the ship's security cameras, shows Gardner's boyfriend rubbing shoulders with another woman on the ship's pool deck area, putting his arms around her, and eventually getting what Gardner suspects is the other woman’s number.
In the video, which now has over 13 million views, Gardner can be heard screaming in the background as she watches the man put his hand on the unknown woman's shoulder, sending her into a panic.
Her friend can be heard asking, “who is she?” In the video before saying, “it looks just like him.”
Gardner responds by saying, “I’m stressed” and “this is not happening.”
In the second part of the video, viewers can see Gardner's reaction to her boyfriend's actions as she screams and runs towards the cabin door to confront him.
The second part, which has over 14 million views, shows the girl seemingly giving Gardner’s boyfriend her number, and Gardner tries to handle the situation by calling all her friends to join her on the deck via a walkie.
Many viewers were sympathetic towards Gardner, with one woman commenting, “Oh girl … I don’t know whether or not to congratulate you both on being a genius or apologize.”
Another user wrote, “I’m so stressed right now, and it’s not even my boyfriend.”
“The way I would watch a whole hour of this,” wrote another user.
Others joked about Garner pulling out a walkie-talkie amid all the chaos in the part two video.
“Not the walkie-talkie rescue mission,” wrote one commenter, while another asked, “did you just call in the Paw Patrol?"
All jokes aside, the situation was not ideal.
In one of her videos, Gardner shared a quick story time of the "gut-wrenching, heart-racing moment” she realized what her boyfriend was up to.
Gardener explained that her boyfriend told her he was going to get some food, so she stayed behind in the cabin to get ready with her friend.
“She's flipping through the TV when she comes to the channel that showing you what's happening live on each deck of the ship, and she notices your man, not getting food but getting another woman's number, flirting with her arm putting his arms around her,” Gardner says in the video.
Yikes.
She also praised her friend for recording the moment "because how do you confront a man without receipts? He'll just deny the whole thing."
While the confrontation between Gardner and her partner was not posted, she did share multiple other videos revealing how she dealt with the aftermath of the breakup and her current relationship status.
In one video titled “cheating aftermath,” Gardner was filmed throwing her ex's clothes outside her apartment window. In a second clip, she thanked her followers for embarking on her end-of-relationship journey and revealed that she was single.
While it’s unclear whether Gardner's story has had any impact on Carnival Cruises, she's clearly uncovered a new way to keep an eye on your partner when you're on the high seas.
