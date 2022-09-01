A TikToker Says She Filmed A Man Cheating On His GF & He's 'Pissed Off' That He Got Caught
"I'm currently getting threats from him."
If there's one thing TikTok is good for, other than teaching us life-changing hacks and travel tips, it's exposing potential cheaters.
TikToker Alexis recently turned to the app for help with finding another woman in Australia, after she witnessed what looked like a guy cheating on his girlfriend at the bar. She says not only did she catch the guy in the act, but she saw him do it moments after the girlfriend turned her back and left him with the other woman.
In the video, which now has over 1 million views, Alexis asks TikTok to help her find the girlfriend and boost the video so she'll know what's up.
"I am looking for a blonde woman, I'd say in her 30s, late 30s," she says in the video.
"You were at The Avenue on Saturday the 27th of August, surface, Gold Coast. You were there with your fella and some weird brunette chick who seemed to be his friend," she explained in the video.
"When you went to the bathroom, your dude clocked the f*cking room to make sure you weren't there and then started hooking up with the brunette girl."
@lex_not28
I don’t think this is funny - I was in shock 😱 #goldcoast #cheater #fyp #viral #goldcoastaustralia #surfers #theavenue #cheaterscaughtoncam
"I thought you should know," she said, before throwing to the footage. "Sorry," she added.
In the video, you can see a man touching a brunette woman around the waist and saying something in her ear, prompting a laugh.
The camera then flips to show a clearly horrified Alexis who says "what the f*ck" in reaction to what she's witnessing.
The camera flips back to the couple, who are way too close once again, and you can see their heads right against each other, although it's not entirely clear whether they are kissing in the clip.
Alexis later explained in the comments that her friend filmed her reaction, and that the girlfriend was gone for "about 20 minutes," though it's unclear what she was doing.
Alexis also explained why she didn't step in to say something after she realized what was happening.
"I'm not going to put my friend or myself in danger in case this man or woman lost it at me. My friend wasn't comfortable with me going up at that time. I don't need clout, lol."
The video spread widely and Alexis later came back to update followers with a part 2.
She acknowledged in the video that she was only speaking based on what she saw, which was one guy kissing two women back-to-back on the same night.
"It looked like a cheating incident but it's all hearsay," she said.
She added that she hasn't heard from the girlfriend but she has heard from the guy, who is "very pissed off" and "angry" about her video going viral.
"I'm currently getting threats from him, so that's really all I've got at the moment," Alexis said in the video. "I hope she's OK. I wish her all the best. If she does reach out to me, I'll definitely do a part three."
It's unclear whether the guy denied it or offered any explanation for what happened. However, Alexis was apparently so rattled by his messages that she's thinking about deleting the original video.
@lex_not28
#stitch with @Lexie part 2 #fyp #goldcoast #cheaters #cheaterscaughtoncamera #goldcoastaustralia #storytime
She hasn't posted any updates since Wednesday, so we may just have to wait and see how the whole thing turns out.
