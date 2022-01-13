Trending Tags

This TikTok Travel Pillow Hack Is Genius & Could Help You Save On Discount Airline Flights

Travel neck pillow sales are about to spike 📈✈️

Global Staff Writer
@anayotothe | TikTok

TikTok has proven to be quite a helpful app when it comes to sharing genius tricks and tips for daily life, and this travel tip is definitely one for the books.

TikToker @anayotothe recently shared a travel hack that she found on the app, and it sounds like it saved her from paying the baggage fees on a budget flight.

The trick involves using a simple travel neck pillow, a bit of creativity and the ability to pack light.

In her video, the TikToker explained how she was going to Vegas but would do her best to avoid paying the extra $60 fees that come with adding a carry-on. She didn't name the airline but those extra fees are pretty common on budget airlines such as Spirit and Frontier, which tend to charge for anything but the most basic service.

@anayotothe

My flight is in 3 hours let's see how this goes! #travelhacks #budgettravel #travelpillow #blackgirltravel #blacktravelfeed

"Trying the Spirit and Frontier pillow hack cuz I ain't tryna pay $60 for a carry-on," said the text-to-audio caption in the video.

After a quick trip to a local Walgreens, she picked up a $9 travel pillow and put the hack to the test.

"Make sure to get a pillow with a zipper for easy stuffing," she warned her viewers.

She chose lightweight clothing to stuff the pillow and managed to squeeze almost everything in but one shirt.

"These are my mesh tops and dresses since they are lightweight," she wrote. "The gworls know."

She ended the video by showing all the luggage she was taking with her, including her backpack and the travel pillow and saying, "let's see if I make it on without paying!"

She even posted an update video to share her results, and it turns out it works!

She managed to get onto the flight without paying extra and even used the hack on her way back from Vegas.

Others have used this travel pillow hack before but many more people know about it now thanks to @anayotothe.

This isn't the first time a TikTok video has blown people's minds by exposing a crazy hack, such as that one time a TikToker showed people the right way to open a ketchup packet.

Safe to say, we might be seeing a lot more people boarding their flights with a travel pillow in the near future.

