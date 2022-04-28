The Best Walkable Cities In Europe Were Ranked & These Are The Top Routes For Your Next Trip
Airline tickets are expensive enough, so why not plan your summer travel around a city where you can simply walk around for free after you arrive?
The hotel chain Motel One just ranked the most walkable cities in Europe, and there are plenty of options available for those who like to take the heel-toe express.
Strap on your runners, because we've put together the best sights to see when you're strolling around these pedestrian-friendly cities in Europe!
Bruges, Belgium 🇧🇪
How Far: 2.3 km/1.4 mi
Walking Time: About 29 minutes
Why You Should Go: Aptly described as the "Venice of the north", Bruges is a city filled with history (and apparently, ghosts). It's known for its canals, lace work and of course, the Belgium staples like chocolate and fries. Your walk will allow you to check out sights like the 15th century Gunpowder Tower, the medieval bell tower Belfry of Bruges and the Basilica of the Holy Blood.
Click here for the Google Maps route.
Manchester, England 🇬🇧
How Far: 2.4 km/1.5 mi
Walking Time: About 30 minutes
Why You Should Go: Found in the northwest of England, Manchester is home to much more than just a football club. It was one of the first cities to go through industrialization in the 1800s and since then has blossomed into one of Europe's most walkable cities. For only a 30 minute walk, this city has a lot of different things to see. Your walk will start you at the National Football Museum which is a must for any soccer/football fan! The rest of your walk will take you along the River Irwell past the 12th century Manchester Cathedral and the Corn Exchange amongst a couple other museums.
Click here for the Google Maps route.
Frankfurt, Germany 🇩🇪
How Far: 2.7 km/1.8 mi
Walking Time: About 35 minutes
Why You Should Go: If you've travelled to Europe from North America, you likely had a layover in Frankfurt airport, the fourth-largest airport in Europe — rather, you probably got lost in Frankfurt airport. Home of the frankfurter hot dog, Frankfurt is Germany's fifth-largest city and has 14 of the largest skyscrapers in the country. Although, you might be asking yourself how you could walk around such a large city — it has a lot of attractions packed into a small area which is where your walking tour will take you.
Click here for the Google Maps route.
Dubrovnik, Croatia 🇭🇷
How Far: 3.2 km/2 mi
Walking Time: About 43 minutes
Why You Should Go: Arguably one of the most beautiful cities on this list, Dubrovnik is right on the Adriatic Sea. This small town built right on the crystal blue water is sure to make you think you're in a movie. Your walking tour takes you past the "Dance Beach," Fort Lovrijenac and Stradun, the main street of the town. We don't know what's more beautiful, the water or the architecture in this ancient city.
Click here for the Google Maps route.
Leipzig, Germany 🇩🇪
How Far: 3.6 km/2.2 mi
Walking Time: About 45 minutes
Why You Should Go: We're back to Germany, but this time we're taking a stroll through the most prolific arts and culture hubs in the country. Although it's the longest walk on our list, it's one of the most rewarding if you have time to stop into some of the places along your route. The tour beings at the beautiful botanical gardens and takes you past the Bach museum, the 18th century St. Thomas Church and ends at the Leipzig Zoo. This walk is definitely a little more tourist-y, but you surely won't be complaining about not having things to do.
Click here for the Google Maps route.
