NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
tiktok

A Woman On TikTok Says She Caught Her BF Cheating By Spotting His Thumb In A Girl's Post

"He lied to both of us" 👎

Global Staff Writer
The TikToker in her video. Right: The TikToker showing the picture of his breakfast and thumb.

The TikToker in her video. Right: The TikToker showing the picture of his breakfast and thumb.

jeddamindtricks | TikTok

Some people might say they can recognize their partner anywhere, but this TikToker is so good she should probably join the FBI.

TikTok user @jeddamindtricks says she caught her boyfriend cheating on her by spotting him in another girl's Instagram photo. But she didn't see his face; all she needed to see was his thumb.

She recently posted a video explaining the wild story behind how she caught her man cheating, and the video has since racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

The caption over her video said: "When you catch your bf cheating bc you recognized his breakfast order and thumb in another girl's IG post."

A comment under the video asked: "Story time? Was the girl a mutual friend?"

Jedda shared that the girl had asked her not to get her publicly involved in the whole situation, so she's keeping her out of it. However, she did say in the comments that "she's going through the same as me he lied to both of us."

@jeddamindtricks

bish ima scorpio what’d you expect #ibetyouthinkaboutme #swiftie #ohwellbyerocco #breakup #cheater #scorpio #callmecrazyillactcrazy

Jedda explained that she didn't know the other girl, and that their unknowingly shared boyfriend had different excuses for each of them when they confronted him.

She messaged the girl and told her everything after finding the picture of his thumb, and that's when things hit the fan.

"I'm not sure if she's still with him, but I went no contact straight away (after much gaslighting) & he still maintains he didn't cheat, haha," Jedda shared in the comments section.

She said that everything blew up only a week ago, but when both girls aligned their timelines, Jedda realized he had been cheating on her for pretty much the entirety of their 2-and-a-half-year relationship.

She only had the urge to snoop around because "he was being really suss & was away with friends so [she] looked through his IG follows & boom."

"Wish I'd found it sooner, but he was playing perfect bf," said Jedda.

One of the top comments under the video was from a user who shared a similar experience with an ex-flame.

"I recognized the shoes I'd bought him for his birthday in her Instagram story," read her comment. "I asked him, and he said they weren't his. He was wearing them."

Jedda commented back: "haha, ffs, WHY are they like this? Like dude, at least make the lies believable."

Jedda's caption for the video said, "bish ima Scorpio what'd you expect," and many comments under the video acknowledged how Scorpios are "the best detectives."

So the next time you need to go snooping around, look for a Scorpio in your life that will step in to help out.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...