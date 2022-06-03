A Woman On TikTok Says She Caught Her BF Cheating By Spotting His Thumb In A Girl's Post
"He lied to both of us" 👎
Some people might say they can recognize their partner anywhere, but this TikToker is so good she should probably join the FBI.
TikTok user @jeddamindtricks says she caught her boyfriend cheating on her by spotting him in another girl's Instagram photo. But she didn't see his face; all she needed to see was his thumb.
She recently posted a video explaining the wild story behind how she caught her man cheating, and the video has since racked up hundreds of thousands of views.
The caption over her video said: "When you catch your bf cheating bc you recognized his breakfast order and thumb in another girl's IG post."
A comment under the video asked: "Story time? Was the girl a mutual friend?"
Jedda shared that the girl had asked her not to get her publicly involved in the whole situation, so she's keeping her out of it. However, she did say in the comments that "she's going through the same as me he lied to both of us."
@jeddamindtricks
bish ima scorpio what’d you expect #ibetyouthinkaboutme #swiftie #ohwellbyerocco #breakup #cheater #scorpio #callmecrazyillactcrazy
Jedda explained that she didn't know the other girl, and that their unknowingly shared boyfriend had different excuses for each of them when they confronted him.
She messaged the girl and told her everything after finding the picture of his thumb, and that's when things hit the fan.
"I'm not sure if she's still with him, but I went no contact straight away (after much gaslighting) & he still maintains he didn't cheat, haha," Jedda shared in the comments section.
She said that everything blew up only a week ago, but when both girls aligned their timelines, Jedda realized he had been cheating on her for pretty much the entirety of their 2-and-a-half-year relationship.
She only had the urge to snoop around because "he was being really suss & was away with friends so [she] looked through his IG follows & boom."
"Wish I'd found it sooner, but he was playing perfect bf," said Jedda.
One of the top comments under the video was from a user who shared a similar experience with an ex-flame.
"I recognized the shoes I'd bought him for his birthday in her Instagram story," read her comment. "I asked him, and he said they weren't his. He was wearing them."
Jedda commented back: "haha, ffs, WHY are they like this? Like dude, at least make the lies believable."
Jedda's caption for the video said, "bish ima Scorpio what'd you expect," and many comments under the video acknowledged how Scorpios are "the best detectives."
So the next time you need to go snooping around, look for a Scorpio in your life that will step in to help out.
