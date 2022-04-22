A TikToker Filmed Her Dad Talking To Her Mom's 'Man' After A Phone Mixup & It's So Cringe
Her mom denied it all 👀
TikTok has plenty of stories about cheaters being exposed, and the latest cringe-worthy tale actually gives you a backseat look at what can happen when you forget to deactivate your Bluetooth link.
TikTok user Sophia Macedo has racked up millions of views after sharing video of the moment when her dad picked up her mom's phone and spoke to her "man" via Bluetooth, while Sophia was sitting in the car's back seat.
She posted the video to TikTok, where she says her mom's phone rang while it was connected to the car's Bluetooth. The caller happened to be the guy her dad had asked her to stop talking to, and her dad was behind the wheel at the time.
So he answered.
Macedo overlapped the video with a caption that said: "when ur dad tells ur mom to stop talking to someone, and her phones connected to the car and the guy calls."
"This is her man?" Macedo's dad asks.
"I think so," the guy says on the phone, while sounding super uncomfortable.
"How's it going?" her dad asks.
"Horrible!" he replies, before admitting that he's moving away to live with his parents.
"Nothing wrong with that. You've got family there?"
Meanwhile, the mom in question apparently had no idea the two were talking.
People had a lot to say about the awkward interaction in the comments section of the video, which has now garnered over 2.2 million views on the app,.
"Introduce me to your mom. I just wanna talk 😤😡🤬👊🏽," wrote one angry commenter with over 7,000 likes.
"Sounds like an emotional affair. Some would consider it worse than a physical affair," another user commented.
"Poor dad. He deserves better!! we need updates," wrote another.
Many others also request an update and Macedo delivered.
In a part two video, she informed viewers that when her mom came back into the car and her dad mentioned what happened, she denied being involved with the caller.
"Then, at dinner, she blocked and deleted the contact in front of us," wrote Macedo.
“Yes, they’re still together,” she wrote in one follow-up video.
She later posted a video of her dad having a great time while driving.
In a more in-depth storytime, Macedo explained that the guy used to be married to her mother's best friend but that they got divorced a few years ago.
After the divorce, "the guy became super clingy towards my mom. He would call her on everything, and it was just weird," explained Macedo.
"My dad was like can he stop calling you and can you cut off touch with him," a request they all believed her mom had respected and followed through with.
It turns out the mom hadn't precisely cut all ties with the man, and when her family confronted her about the phone call, she explained that their relationship was strictly professional.
"My mom's a realtor. So she said she's selling a house to the guy who called," said Macedo.
Her father doesn't want her to sell him a house, but her mom insists that "money is money and they need it to provide for everyone and that it's just another client, so he shouldn't be worried."
Macedo said she doesn't know how to feel about the whole thing, and it's hard to blame her. It sounds so messy!