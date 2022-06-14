An Ex Couple Went On Vacation Together After Breaking Up & It Was A Whole Lot Of 'Trauma'
It was non-refundable 🙃
Usually, it's considered wise to book a holiday in advance, but that can come back to bite you if your travel partner is not your boyfriend by the time the big date rolls around.
That's exactly what happened to TikTok user Elizabeth Doyle, who recently shared the low-key horrors of going on a non-refundable vacation with her now-ex boyfriend.
Doyle's video, which has now racked up over 12 million views, shows her sitting by the ocean in a bathing suit and enjoying a glass of bubbly alongside her ex, as they soak up some sun with a comfortable space between them.
Although the vacay part sounds pretty relaxing, the ex part would be enough to give a lot of people a panic attack.
Doyle posted the video with a caption over the top saying, "when you break up, but the trip was non-refundable."
The top commenter compared the situation to the cruise episode of New Girl, in which something similar happens with a non-refundable cruise.
Another commenter shared a similar experience she had, which ended a little worse than Doyle's story. "This was almost me and bf on our cruise but then got back together and then got pregnant so still couldn't go lmao," read the comment.
"Ooof, currently dealing with this as well," wrote another user, to which Doyle replied, "Why is this such a common occurrence???"
One comment, which received almost 30,000 likes, asked the main question on most people's minds.
"Did you guys get back together?"
The answer is no, they are not back together, and Doyle answers the question with a follow-up video she made with her ex.
Doyle later shared another update, showing herself at the airport "coming home from [her] two-week non-refundable vacation with [her] ex."
Her caption read: "October planning brings May trauma!!!"
Since posting about her vacation saga on TikTok, Doyle has made many updated videos about the whole ordeal, in which she sarcastically answers people's absurd questions and misconceptions. She also shoots down claims that she made the whole thing up for clout.
The story's silver lining is that at least she got a tan and a seaside holiday.
