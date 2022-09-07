TikTokers Are Sharing The Pettiest Ways They've Got Back At An Ex & Some Are Savage AF
Living well is the best revenge — but these are a lot more fun.
Some women are turning to TikTok to share the pettiest things they've done after the end of a relationship, and their revenge stories are seriously jaw-dropping.
The trend has exploded with people stitching their stories onto a video that asks the question: "What is the pettiest thing you've done after the end of a relationship?"
Many people have gone through a nasty breakup or two, but where some would bounce back with a good cry and a tub of ice cream, others go looking for another cold dish: revenge.
Here are the pettiest TikTok breakup stories that will either leave you speechless or inspire you to get a bit of your payback.
Poop-gate
The TikTok that inspired the trend begins with user Sadie Lane sharing her friend's story of supposed revenge.
Lane says her straight male friend reconnected with an old high school friend named "Stacy" while in his "hoe season," and they ended up hooking up.
Lane says the two had different expectations and the guy cut off his "situationship" with Stacy a short time later.
That led to what her friends now call "poop gate."
Lane's friend called her up one day and said: "I think Stacy came into my house, into my bathroom and sh*t in my shower."
It was "perfectly displayed in the shower," he told Lane, adding that he was convinced it was human feces.
Lane and her friend jumped to conclusions and assumed that Stacy had done it — and they proceeded to telling pretty much everyone about it.
Long story short, it turns out the feces ended up in his shower due to a plumbing issue in the unit above, so it wasn't even Stacy's fault.
Still, the idea of pooping in your ex's shower got people worked up in the comments, where they started to share their own stories.
"My ex never wanted to see me again, so I dated his older brother, and now we're engaged," wrote one user. "See you at family gatherings, Marc."
"I changed my HBO password an hour before the Game Of Thrones series finale," wrote another.
Wedding guest from hell
TikToker Allie Harding stitched Lane's story with her own petty revenge tale, and it's already been watched about 18 million times.
"My ex sent me an invitation to his wedding with the girl that he cheated on me with just to piss me off," Harding shared.
But instead of getting pissed, she got creative.
"I went to that wedding, and I brought two dates," she continued in her story. "I brought her ex-boyfriend and the guy that she was cheating on my ex with."
Double yikes.
Harding ended the story by saying: "They are now divorced."
The comments were filled with praise for Harding. One user simply wrote "love it," which received over 110,000 likes.
Another wrote: "that's not petty; they invited you; you were just polite."
Cashing out for a boob job
Another TikToker, Lacie Gooch, also stitched Lane's video with her answer to the question, which has been watched over 7 million times.
"After five years together and the day before we were supposed to get married, my ex decided he didn't love me anymore, and he didn't want to get married," Gooch said.
But she found a way to get back at him. She says she went on the honeymoon that his parents paid for, but she took her mom instead.
@laciegooch
#stitch with @_sadielane and now i have a babe of a bf who treats me like a queen. I should honestly thank my ex cause im the real winner here 😏 #fyp
After getting back from the honeymoon, she took the engagement ring and wedding band to the jewelry store and "got almost every single penny back," although it wasn't worth what he said he'd paid for it.
"It's just another lie that he had told me," she says in her video.
With the money she got back from the rings, she took herself to the Virgin Islands for two weeks. After returning, she did a "burn the dress" photoshoot with her wedding dress.
Finally, after selling the house they owned together, Gooch held onto his half of the money and got herself a boob job.
Glitter bomb
TikToker Lauren left millions of viewers stunned with her own stitched tale of revenge, which includes a plot twist that no one saw coming.
After two months of dating, a guy broke up with Lauren, and her response was to sabotage his favourite activity: taking baths.
@imactuallytheirmom
#stitch with @Sadielane The pettiest break up I ever had. #breakuprevenge #breakupstory #breakuptok #pettyrevenge #pettyexgirlfriend #fyp
"When I gave him his box of stuff back, I also threw in a bath bomb that was full of glitter," Lauren shared in the video. "He was texting me how upset he was to go to work covered in glitter, and I just responded to all of his text messaged with pictures of Edward from Twilight."
She then targeted his driveway and covered it in glitter, "so every time he walked in his house, he tracked glitter rain."
She also added his phone number to a health insurance website so he'd be bombarded with phone calls. Then she says she decorated his house with "happy birthday" banners when he failed to wish her on her birthday.
Obviously, he didn't think any of that was crazy enough because at the end of her video Lauren confirmed that "now [they're] married and having a baby."
So they actually lived happily ever after?