This TikTok Shows All Of The Places In Alberta You Need To Visit & Honestly They're Stunning

Time to pack your bags!

@theglobewanderers | TikTok

If you live in Canada, you probably already know how beautiful our country is, and this TikTok shows off some stunning sights in one particular province.

Jake and Kaylee (@theglobewanderers on TikTok) are a Canadian couple who wander the globe and post enviable videos along the way, but their post highlighting five spots you need to see in Alberta is proof that you don't need to leave the country to be blown away by nature.

@theglobewanderers

Must see places in Alberta PT. 1 🇨🇦 #canada #alberta #travelcanada #canada🇨🇦 #canadatiktok #canadalife

First up on their list is Moraine Lake, which looks picture-perfect as Kaylee sits on a rock ledge and gazes out at the unreal-looking blue water.

Second on the list is the Big Beehive Hike, which boasts similarly stunning views of mountains and water. Next up, the couple chose Lake Minnewanka, which is a glacial lake that looks all kinds of moody.

In the fourth spot is Mist Mountain Hot Springs, where Kaylee lounges in a natural rock pool. The last location on their list is none other than Banff Avenue, which will soon light up with all kinds of festive holiday magic.

TikTok is full of content that highlights all sorts of Canadian situations, like this politeness standoff you've probably experienced at least once.

@saltyfeed

Are we too polite?...😅🇨🇦 #fypfunnyvids #onlycanadiansunderstand #canadiansarenice #thingscanadiansdo #likeifyourecanadian #canadiantiktok🇨🇦 #Wee

A driver and pedestrian reach an intersection and crosswalk at the same time. They each signal for the other to go ahead, with neither person budging. The video ends with neither of them actually getting anywhere, which is low-key relatable.

Another TikTok shows what can only be described as Canadian winters in a nutshell — a group of people rocking a bus back and forth in an attempt to dislodge it from a snowbank.

In Alberta, proof of vaccination may be required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

