christmas in alberta

This Tiny Canadian Town Explodes With Festive Magic Every Year & It's Bucket List Worthy

Every Canadian should visit at least once!🎄✨

@magpie_n_moo | Instagram | @hannahjessiemoore | Instagram

If you're a lover of the most magical time of year (and if you're not, boo on you, Grinch), you'll definitely want to check out the Christmas festivities taking place in Banff and Lake Louise. It's like Canada's very own Christmas town!

From November 20, 2021, to January 2, 2022, there will be a variety of festive activities taking place in the touristy Alberta spots and they sound absolutely enchanting.

Some of the activities include a Santa Claus Parade where you can meet Father Christmas IRL, a holiday market to shop for pretty presents and a hot chocolate trail where you can warm up over toasty beverages.

There's also a craft beer event where you can try out over 30 different local brews and a live Christmas story event "told by the wildlife of Banff National Park and delivered by a sensory extravaganza of light and sound."

And if that isn't enough to tempt you, there are also the regular seasonal activities to partake in like skating on Lake Louise, skiing down the slopes, local eats and drinks and luxurious hotels to get cozy in.

Banff Avenue will light up with sparkling lights and colourful decorations too, along with horse-drawn carriages that carry visitors through the tiny streets. Oh, and there are snow-capped mountains in all directions, as well!

It's a bucket list spot no matter when you visit, but this Canadian Christmas town explodes with cheer during the holidays.

Christmas in Banff

When: November 20, 2021 to January 2, 2022

Address: Banff, Banff National Park, AB

Why You Need To Go: Where better place to spend the holidays than this festive, whimsical Christmas town in Canada? With views of the snow-capped Rockies and twinkling lights in every direction, it's hard not to get swept up in all of the magic.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Alberta, proof of vaccination may be required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

