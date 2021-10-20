A Pair Of Festive Pop-Up Bars Are Coming To Alberta & They're Bringing The Christmas Magic
Cocktails are the true Christmas miracle. 🎁🍸
If you're ready to dive into the Christmas season, you'll have to check out these two bars in Alberta that are serving up the most festive holiday beverages.
You'll soon be able to sip on some totally Instagram-worthy cocktails with delightful names like Bad Santa, Jingle Balls Nog, and SanTa Rex at Miracle locations in Calgary and Red Deer.
The holiday-themed cocktail pop-up, which also has locations in several other Canadian cities, will open up in both Alberta spots from late November right through to Christmas Eve.
"All pop-ups will be decked in boughs of holly, from twinkling lights, vintage garlands, ribbons, tchotchkes and more, paired with a soundtrack of holiday songs for the ultimate setting of merriment," said a press release from the company.
So grab a few friends and head on down to one of the two Alberta locations to enjoy a beverage celebrating the spirit of the season, because these drinks look all kinds of fun.
Miracle On First Street YYC
Price: 💸💸
When: November 11 - December 24, 2021
Address: 1st Street SW Calgary, AB, Canada T2R 0V7
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a wonderful beverage and get into the Christmas spirit.
Miracle At Bo's Bar & Stage
Melissa Hom | Handout
Price: 💸💸
When: November 22 - December 24, 2021
Address: 2310 50 Ave # 6 Red Deer, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a wonderful beverage and get into the Christmas spirit.
In Alberta, proof of vaccination may be required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.