This 7-Acre Magical Light Display Near Edmonton Is Bringing All The Christmas Cheer
There's also a man-made snow maze, horse-drawn sleighs, and more!
If you're already prepping to take in all you can of the Christmas magic you possibly can this year, well a magical light display near Edmonton, Alberta will definitely be a spot you'll want to add to your list.
The IG-worthy Winter Wonder Forest display is in an all-new location this year transforming 7 acres of an RV Park in the town of Gibbons into a festively illuminated forest.
Running from November 19, 2021, to January 9, 2022, the event gives attendees the chance to explore thousands of lights while walking through the entirely outdoor space.
There will also be several activities running throughout the duration of the display including a man-made snow maze, a horse-drawn sleigh ride, and a holiday-themed train.
And to top it all off, the entire experience is a fundraiser for the True Start Foundation, which is an affordable housing initiative, so you'll be spreading some Christmas cheer while having your own fun.
Don't worry, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand too if you want to visit their workshop with any last-minute gift requests.
Winter Wonder Forest
Price: $23.50 for general admission
When: November 19, 2021, to January 9, 2022
Address: 23136 Secondary Highway 643, Gibbons, AB
Why You Need To Go: It's super sparkly and festive and the perfect spot to capture those IG-worth holiday photos!
In Alberta, proof of vaccination may be required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.