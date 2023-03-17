A TikToker Shared An iPhone Hack To Retrieve Deleted Messages & 'Cheaters' Are In Trouble
“Don’t do it y’all. cuz you WILL find what you’re looking for.”
If you suspect your partner is hiding text chats from you but you don’t know how to confirm your suspicions, then you'll want to watch one TikToker’s genius iPhone hack for catching cheaters.
TikToker Petty White decided to do the world a favour and posted a video explaining exactly how you can retrieve deleted messages on an iPhone, and the trick is probably going to cause some drama.
The video, which now has over 13 million views, shows White giving a step-by-step explanation of how to retrieve messages in a sarcastic but still serious way.
“I’m just saying, it would really suck if you had an iPhone and you clicked on your messages and then in the top left corner clicked on edit and then clicked show recently deleted, and It pulled up all of your deleted messages,” White says before sarcastically adding, “that would really suck.”
People in the comment section praised White for sharing the tip, and many thanked her.
One person wrote, “you just saved my life!”
Another person wrote, “don’t do it y’all. cuz you WILL find what you’re looking for.”
One commenter simply wrote, “thank you,” as did many others.
“This is how I found out I got cheated on lol,” commented another person.
Meanwhile, others took the tip as a reminder to clear their chat history to avoid getting caught with fishy messages.
“Ladies we don’t even have to do all this. Just grab his phone. If he panics leave him, sis,” wrote one commenter. “That’s evidence enough.”
A lot of others struggled with finding the messages based on White’s instruction.
One commenter, among many other similar ones, wrote, “Mine doesn’t show that.”
We checked and this does work on the current version of iPhone, although the edit button only appears in your list of chats. The messages auto-delete after about a month, or you can choose to permanently delete them yourself.
You’ll just have to try it yourself to see if the tip works on your phone!
