We Used The World's First iPhone In 2022 & It's So Different Than Apple's Latest (VIDEO)
Take me back to 2007.
With Apple's iPhone 14 launching in 2022 and the newest version seemingly on the horizon, let's take a step back for a minute and reminisce about the very first one.
When did iPhone 1 come out?
Released in 2007 for $499 USD, the original iPhone was quite expensive for its time and was ridiculed by many people, including Microsoft's then-CEO Steve Ballmer.
However, it was a significant device in the tech world and the world in general.
What did the first iPhones look like?
We unboxed the original iPhone and took a closer look at its design, software, and accessories.
The iPhone was a hefty device compared to today's sleek designs, and it had a three-and-a-half-inch display.
One interesting feature included in the box was a dock, which you could use to dock your iPhone.
What did it's software look like?
The software experience was also quite different from today's iOS.
The icons and UI were designed with a "skeuomorphic design" language, which meant that they looked like real-world elements.
It was a refreshing contrast to today's minimal, clean design language.
The included book called "Fingertips" was fascinating, as it taught users how to use the device for the first time —a skill set we take for granted now.
How much is a first generation iPhone worth?
First-generation iPhones have been auctioned off for thousands of dollars over a decade after their initial launch, so it's clear people still want them around.
Which version of the iPhone do you prefer?
This article is part of Narcity Media's Technality series. Subscribe to Technality on YouTube for all things related to the future, tech and humanity.